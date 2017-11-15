Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing online: How to e-verify returns; 5 simple ways, here is step by step guide

You can do it online. This means no need to send ITR V to CPC. (PTI photo)

In Digital India, verification of Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing has become so simple. But, some people are not aware of it. Now, Government of India has made verifying returns very simple and easy. You can do it online. This means no need to send ITR V to CPC. You can do it via Internet Banking, ATM, Aadhaar OTP, Bank Account Number and Demat Account Number. Here is step by step guide on how tax payers can e-verfiy ITR:-

Option 1: e-verify ITR via Netbanking

Step 1: Login to you netbanking account

Step 2: Click on income tax efiling link provided by bank

Step 3: Click on e-verify link against the return to be verified

Step 4: VERIFIED!

Option 2: e-verify ITR via Bank ATM

Step 1: Swipe your ATM card in Bank ATM

Step 2: Click on PIN for e-filing

Step 3: EVC received on registered mobile number

Step 4: Login to e-filing portal and select option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 5: Enter your EVC on e-filing portal

Step 6: VERIFIED!

Option 3: e-verify ITR via Aadhaar OTP

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Link Aadhaar number with PAN (if not linked)

Step 3: Aadhaar successfully linked. Click e-verify link on the screen and select option to e-verify return using Aadhaar OTP

Step 4: Login to e-filing portal and select option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 5: Enter your EVC on e-filing portal

Step 6: VERIFIED!

Option 4: e-verify ITR via Bank account number

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre validate your bank account number (if not validated)

Step 3: Bank account details validated successfully. Click e-verify link, select option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP.

Step 4: EVC received on registered mobile number

Step 5: Enter your EVC on e-filing portal

Step 6: VERIFIED!

Option 5: e-verify ITR via Demat Account Number

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre validate your demat account number (if not validated)

Step 3: Demat account details validated successfully. Click e-verify link, select option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP.

Step 4: EVC received on registered mobile number

Step 5: Enter your EVC on e-filing portal

Step 6: VERIFIED!

Issuance of refunds and grievance redressal by Income Tax department

Earlier, it was reported that a concerned Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked the Income Tax (IT) department to take prompt steps and address the taxpayers’ grievances, especially those related to refunds and PAN, within 30 days of their receipt.CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra has written a letter to all the principal chief commissioners of the department in the country, underlining that the high pendency of such complaints reflects poorly on the efforts made by the field officers. The CBDT is the policy-making body of the IT department.

The letter states that as many as 1,492 grievances of taxpayers are pending and most of those pertain to issuance of refunds, followed by cases of rectification and PAN (Permanent Account Number) and TAN (Tax Deduction Account Number) issues. The CBDT boss asked the top command of the department to strengthen the functioning of the Aaykar Sampark Kendras (ASKs — single-window IT offices for grievances), so that the grievances could be resolved using the e-nivaran or electronic mode of grievance redress mechanism, which was launched by the department sometime back. Directions had already been issued to ensure that the grievances were resolved within 30 days of their receipt and that the officers deputed to perform these tasks attended to these cases on priority. The letter also mentioned that over 20,000 grievances of the taxpayers were disposed of since the beginning of this year till November 13.