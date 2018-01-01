Income Tax returns (ITR) filing: In big relief for taxpayers, I-T department unveils new toll free helpline number

On New Year’s Day, the Income Tax department has notified a new helpline number.

Income Tax returns (ITR) filing: On New Year’s Day, the Income Tax department has notified a new helpline number. The number has been unveiled for taxpayers who wish to e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online. The tax department issued an advisory that said, “Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Helpdesk number is: India Toll-Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+91-8046122000.”

Many taxpayers use the e-filing portal to file their income tax returns (ITRs). The platform also allows for users to clear queries related to income tax tasks on the web portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. A senior official from the tax department said, “The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal.”

However, it should be noted that the department has separate helpline numbers in order to attend queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces.

Meanwhile, data released by the tax department on December 25, 2017, highlighted that over 2 crore Indians, or 1.7 per cent of the total population have paid income tax in the assessment year (AY) 2015-16. The data also highlighted that the number of income-tax return filers has increased to 4.07 crore in the assessment year 2015-16. In the financial year 2014-15, the number of income-tax return filers was 3.65 crore.

The income of all individual tax filers increased to Rs 21.27 lakh crore in AY 2015-16 from Rs 18.41 lakh crore in the previous year. Around 1.33 crore individuals were in the income bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh in AY 2015-16. In all, 4.35 crore income tax returns, including those by individuals, were filed in AY 2015-16. Total income declared was Rs 33.62 lakh crore. In the previous year, 3.91 crore returns were filed with Rs 26.93 crore declared income. Companies filed 7.19 lakh returns with gross income of Rs 10.71 lakh crore.