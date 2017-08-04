Income Tax return last date for Assessment Year 2017-18: IT offices to remain open on Saturday for filing of income tax returns

The tax department has also extended the last date for the linking of PAN with Aadhaar to 31st August, 2017.

In order to facilitate manual filing of returns (for certain categories of taxpayers) on 5th August, 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country.

Earlier, on July 31st, in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for F.Y. 2016-2017 i.e. Assessment Year A.Y. 2017-2018, was extended to 5th August, 2017. The tax department has also extended the last date for the linking of PAN with Aadhaar to 31st August, 2017.

“In order to facilitate the e-filing of return, the government has decided to extend the deadline for e-filing of return to 5th August, 2017,” CBDT said.

In a press note, CBDT said that there are some complaints that the taxpayers are not being able to log on to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department or are not being able to link Aadhaar with PAN because of different names reflected in PAN and Aadhaar database. “While technical snags have been removed already, the main reason for failure of people to log in is because of last-minute rush and panic in which those who have already logged in want to continue for the entire period for fear of losing it,” it said.

Apart from the last date for filing tax return, linking of Aadhaar with PAN was also an issue as many people were unable to link the two because of some technical reasons like mismatch in names on the two cards. Therefore, the government has said that for the purpose of e-filing return, it would be sufficient as of now to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in the e-filing website. “The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017. However, the returns will not be processed until the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN is done,” it said.

This means that while filing your tax return on the income tax website, it would be sufficient to quote your Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment ID. However, you still need to link your Aadhaar with PAN till August 31. If you fail to do so, your IT returns will not be processed.