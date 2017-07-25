Income tax efiling verification with net banking, Aadhar OTP and EVC on income tax department website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

The Income Tax Department will not process tax returns that have not been verified.

After a taxpayer has completed efiling of his/her income tax return, the next important step is to e-verify the return as well. E-verification of income tax returns is the final step in the process and a very important one. The Income Tax Department will not process tax returns that have not been verified.

Returns that have been e-filed have to be verified electronically as well. Tax returns can be e-verified by any of the following three methods:

# Aadhaar number

# Netbanking account

# Electronic verification code

Steps to e-verify using Aadhaar

# Log in to your income tax e-filing account on the Income Tax Department’s website

# Select the option to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-verify

# An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number

# Enter this OTP to successfully e-verify tax returns

E-verifying your income tax returns by generating an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) is also to be done in the same manner. A code is sent to your registered mobile number that you have to enter to finish e-verifying your income tax returns.

Steps to e-verify using Netbanking

# Log in to your netbanking account and locate the income tax e-filing tab

# Remember to log in to your bank account that is linked with the income tax department

# From the netbanking account, you will be taken to the department website

# Click on the View Returns/Forms option

# Click on the returns pending for e-verification

# Click on the option to e-verify

# Click on continue and generate an EVC code to finish e-verifying your tax returns

Income tax returns that have been filed physically have to be verified as well. To do this, the taxpayer has to download the ITR-V from the tax department’s website and send it by post or courier to the Income Tax office in Bangalore.

(The author is Founder and CEO, ClearTax.in)