Income tax efiling: How to handle login, portal activation, forgot username & forgot password on govt income tax portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

By Nilpa Shah

An individual taxpayer can file a tax return electronically on income tax web-portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). The first step to file an income tax return is to create an account on the income tax web portal. A taxpayer can create an account by clicking on “Register yourself” on the home page of the website, after which user type is required to be selected i.e. Individual. The taxpayer would then be required to enter his Permanent Account Number (PAN) along with basic details like name, date of birth etc.

The taxpayer would then be required to provide an alpha-numeric password (with at least one special character) and choose and answer primary and secondary secret questions.

In the last section of the registration form, taxpayer would be required to provide contact details such as mobile number, email address, current address etc. It is advisable here to provide an operational mobile number and email ID, since a one-time password (OTP) and an activation link will be sent to the mobile number and email-ID, respectively. Only after verifying the OTP and the activation link, one will be able to operate the account.

After you have created your account on the income tax website, don’t forget to link your Aadhaar number as well! With effect from 01 July 2017, if you have an Aadhaar number, you need to mandatorily link it to your PAN. You need to click on “Link Aadhaar” on the home page where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar card.

The taxpayer can then use his PAN number as username for the portal. Apart from filing tax return, the portal can be used to avail a host of services by the taxpayer like checking tax credit statement, viewing previous year tax returns, initiating a refund request, submitting grievances, etc.

If you have forgotten your password, you need not worry. The portal prescribes following methods to reset one’s password:

a) Answering the secret question; or

b) Uploading your Digital Signature Certificate; or

c) Using OTP (PINs) – Under this option, an OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number and email address. You can also enter a new mobile number or email address at this stage. In order to enter a mobile number or email address, you need to additionally provide either one of the following:

# Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) of any deductor appearing in Form 26AS, or

# Challan details such as BSR code, date of challan and challan identification number as available in Form 26AS; or

# Bank account number mentioned in the income tax return.

d) Using Aadhaar OTP – This option can be used only if Aadhaar has already been linked with PAN. On selecting this option, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number as per Aadhaar records.

Alternatively, one can also log in to their net-banking and reset the income tax password. However, this facility is only available with certain banks.

As you can see, the process of registering on the income tax website is made so easy. So, why wait, go and register yourself soon as the last date to file the income tax return is fast approaching!

(The author is a Chartered Accountant)