Income Tax declaration time is here: Here are 7 top long-term tax-saving investment options for you

Most of the investment benefits can be claimed under section 80C of the I-T Act 1961. The section provides you with the benefit for up to Rs.1.5 lakh with some additional benefits too under the same section through sub-sections.

Every citizen of India can claim tax benefits, whether you are a young earner or an old retired pensioner. The I-T Act has provided solutions for everyone. The only thing you need to consider is to choose the fund as per your need and profile.

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)

These funds are mostly created with an objective of investing for long-term growth & capital appreciation. The investment horizon for equity is longer given that in the short term it can be volatile. ELSS which also enjoys the tax benefit of 80C with a limit of Rs.1.5 lakh per year comes from the equity-oriented fund. The minimum lock-in period for this fund is 3 years. Moreover, making a long-term investment in equities makes the investment tax-free. An ELSS fund should hold at least 80% of the portfolio size in equity securities.

Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIPS)

ULIP is an insurance product that combines protection and investment by enabling the policyholder to earn market-linked returns by investing a portion of the premium money in various proportions in the equity and debt markets. The returns on ULIPs are linked to the performances of the markets. The invested amount can be claimed under section 80C for up to Rs.1.5 lakh. They may offer a single premium option where a lump sum premium is paid once. The maturity benefits are also tax-free under section 10(10D) with certain clauses.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

A PPF account can be opened by anyone. The lock-in period is 15 years. PPF enjoys the ‘EEE’ benefit where the invested amount and withdrawals on maturity are tax-free. Currently, PPF is providing 8% of return compounded annually. The interest amount is credited on the 31st of March every year. You can claim the deduction under section 80C of I-T Act 1961.

National Pension Schemes (NPS)

Investors can avail additional tax benefit of Rs.50000 under section 80CCD (1B) o f I-T Act 1961. You can claim for deductions under section 80C. However, the annuity income is fully taxable. You can claim up to Rs.1.5 lakh under section 80CCD above which you can claim the additional benefit.

5- year Fixed Deposit (FD)

Though the Indian debt market is dominated by institutional investors, it also provides various facilities of investments to the retail investors with services like bank fixed deposit which provides the investor’s per-determined interest payments & assured returns on the deposited sum at the time of maturity. It is mainly for those investors who want their money to be deposited in the banks only. The invested amount in a 5-year bank FD is eligible for deduction under section 80C of the I-T Act for up to Rs.1.5 lakh.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

The Senior Citizens’ Saving Scheme is a savings solutions available to only senior citizens of age 60 years or above on the date of opening the account. The age limit is reduced to 55 years in the case of an individual retiring on superannuation or under VRS, provided that their account is opened within one month of the date of receipt to have retirement benefits. The maturity cycle is 5 years.

An investor can open the account subject to the condition that amount should not exceed more than Rs.15 lakh at any point in time. The interest rate applicable to the scheme for 2016-17 is 8.5% p.a. payable quarterly. The benefit of section 80C is available on investment but interest is fully taxable.

Pension Plans

Pension plans provide you with the financial security during old age when usually people don’t have a regular source of income. They are best suited for those who are planning for their retirement age. Section 80CCC allows an individual tax deduction for the amount paid during the financial year out of income chargeable to tax, towards specified Pension Plan. Maximum deduction allowed is Rs.1.5lakh. The overall limit provided under the I-T Act for deposits and payments is specified under the Section 80C, 80CCC and 80CCD (contribution to pension scheme of the Central Government) in aggregate.