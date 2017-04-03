ICICI Bank integrates net-banking service with DigiLocker

With this integration, all savings account customers of ICICI Bank who have mapped their Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts can directly register and access DigiLocker.

ICICI Bank today announced the integration of its retail internet banking with ‘DigiLocker’, an online repository platform for issuance, verification and storage of digital certificates and documents on cloud. ‘DigiLocker’, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), is a repository platform for issuance, verification and storage of digital certificates and documents on cloud.

“With this integration, all savings account customers of ICICI Bank who have mapped their Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts can directly register and access DigiLocker while they are logged in to their internet banking account,” the bank said in a statement.

ICICI Bank is offering this service free of cost, it said. At present, over 20 organisations including the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, including various eDistrict applications are part of the DigiLocker ecosystem.

B Madhivanan, Group Executive and Chief Technology and Digital Officer of ICICI Bank, said with the increased adoption of digital technology, “we will continue to offer diverse range of digital initiatives and amplify the government’s efforts towards a digitally empowered community”.

Some of the other benefits of ‘DigiLocker’ include self-attestation in the form of digital signatures, easy authentication of documents, reduced carbon footprint as it eliminates paper usage as well as expediting document processing in availing various citizen centric document services.