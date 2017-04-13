I-T CPC in Bengaluru gets new pin code for taxpayers benefit

The new pin code is meant exclusively to cater to CPC of the Income Tax department and it will now help to curb the complaints and issues of non-reaching of postal mails.

Taxpayers wanting to send their paper ITR acknowledgement forms or documents related to refunds and others to the I-T department’s CPC in Bengaluru can now send it to a “unique” pin code.

The Department of Post has allotted the pin code to the Central Processing Centre (CPC) to ensure that letters and mails sent by taxpayers and assessees are not lost and reach the centre without delay. The CPC is the central database centre of the department which receives all Income Tax Returns (ITRs), both e-filed and sent through post, and processes them for issuance of refunds and also deals with other tax related documents of a taxpayer.

The new pin code is–560500– while the CPC earlier used to sport the old pin code of–560100. The older pin code was marked for the entire Electronic City area in Bengaluru, where the CPC facility is based. “There used to be grievances where taxpayers complained that they have sent their ITR-V (acknowledgement for ITR filing) through post to the CPC but it did not reach the centre. Certain other documents sought by the centre from an assessee to ensure timely refunds also used to get lost or never reach.

“The new pin code is meant exclusively to cater to CPC of the Income Tax department and it will now help to curb the complaints and issues of non-reaching of postal mails,” a senior officer said. The I-T officials at CPC were in talks with the postal department for allotment of a dedicated pin code for quite sometime as in “almost 60 per cent cases the documents received by it in paper form.”

The department in an official announcement added that “taxpayers can henceforth address their mails to ‘Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru, 560500′ for the purpose of submission of ITR-V forms and other documents which require physical mode of transmission’.”