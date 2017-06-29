How to link Aadhaar with PAN and how to verify if both cards are linked

Before linking your Aadhaar with PAN, you must first register yourself on the income tax e-filing portal.

By Vikas Dahiya

Under the revised Income Tax Act, the government of India has made it mandatory that every taxpayer must link their Aadhaar number with PAN card while e-filing for tax returns. This implementation has been authorized in the Finance Bill 2017-18 by finance minister Arun Jaitley to curb tax evasion through the use of multiple PAN cards.

However, before linking your Aadhaar with PAN, you must first register yourself on the income tax e-filing portal.

Steps for Linking your Aadhaar with PAN

# With your Aadhar and PAN card handy, go to Income Tax e-Filing portal and register (if you haven’t done yet). Registered members can log in using their ID, password, and date of birth.

# Usually, a pop-up window prompting you to link PAN with Aadhaar card appears, but if you have activated a pop-up blocker, then you need to go to ‘Profile Setting’ menu and click on ‘Link Aadhar’.

# Submit your details – name, Date of Birth as per the PAN, gender, Aadhaar card number and name as per Aadhaar. Verify the captcha and click ‘Link Aadhaar’ button.

# Upon successful validation of your Aadhaar, it will be automatically linked to your PAN.

# A pop-up will verify that the linking has been successfully processed.

Steps to Check if Aadhar Card and PAN Card are Linked

# Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department.

# Enter your credentials – user ID, password, date of birth and captcha.

# Under ‘Profile Setting’ select ‘Link Aadhaar’.

# If your Aadhaar is linked with your PAN, then the display on the page will mention the same.

The benefit of linking Aadhaar and PAN in the income tax e-filing portal is to eliminate the necessity of furnishing your Income Tax acknowledgment while filing for returns. Since the tax department inspects every claim very sternly, it is recommended to e-file for returns in advance, before the due date to avoid errors in your claim.

(The Author is founder and CEO of All India ITR)