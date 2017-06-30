How to know if Aadhaar card has correctly been linked with PAN card on Income tax website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

If you are still not sure that your Aadhaar has been linked with your PAN card, just follow the mentioned steps and click on link Aadhaar again.

By Abhishek Soni

The Government of India has made it mandatory for every person who already has an Aadhaar Card to link with PAN Card. In a notification, the Income Tax Department has said, “Every person who has been allotted PAN as on July 1, 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the principal director general of income tax (systems) or DGIT (systems).” The Department has also entrusted principal DGIT (systems) or DGIT (systems) with specifying the formats and standards along with procedure for verification of documents filed with PAN application or intimation of Aadhaar number. However, the date till which the linking needs to be done has still not been notified by the government.

So how to know if your Aadhaar Card is now Linked with PAN Card?

First, let’s see how to link Aadhaar Card with PAN card. For this, you need to go through the following steps (without logging into the website – method):

Step 1: Go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page you will be able to view “Link Aadhaar”, click on it.

Step 3: You will be asked details like your PAN no., Aadhaar No., Name as per Aadhaar, etc. as given in the picture below. Fill all the details correctly, enter the code given in the captcha.

Step 4: Click on link Aadhaar. After this, you will be shown a pop up window confirming that “Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully.” As can be seen in the image below.

Step 5: However, if your name given in PAN and Aadhaar do not exactly match, then you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP correctly to link your Aadhaar with PAN.

However, if you are still not sure that your Aadhaar has been linked with your PAN card, just follow the above steps and click on link Aadhaar again. If both your cards have already been linked, you will be shown a notification “Your PAN is already linked to the given Aadhaar Number”. This can be seen in the image given below.

How to know if Aadhaar and PAN are correctly linked?

If your Aadhaar is linked to PAN and you have received a notification confirming the same, it would mean that the details given by you in both the cards correctly match. No further details are required and your Aadhaar and PAN have correctly been linked.

Our Advice,

We would like to advise you to link your PAN with Aadhaar Card as the Government of India is channelising all the details relating to one person in its database. To avoid any implications of such mismatch leading to further confusion, link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card today.

(The Author is CA and CEO & Co-Founder at Tax2win.in)