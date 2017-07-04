How to file ITR online: Got your Form16? Know the simplest way to file Income Tax Return online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

The Income Tax India website has devised a very simple procedure to file ITR online.

Okay, so you have got the Form16. And, now you want to file ITR online but doesn’t know how to do it. The Income Tax India website has devised a very simple procedure to file ITR online. By following these simple steps, one can easily fill ITR form and get the refund, if applicable. So, first of all there are some basic things required to file ITR online namely all the information regarding your income, tax payments, deductions etc. Please ensure that you know basics of computer so that filing ITR becomes even easier for you. Now, to file income tax return online just follow these simple steps:-

Step 1 Login to e-Filing website with User ID, Password, Date of Birth /Date of Incorporation and Captcha. The link is http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ (copy and paste this to a new tab)

Step 2 Go to e-File and click on “Prepare and Submit ITR Online”. (NOTE: Only ITRs 1 and 4S can be filled online)

Step 3 Select the Income Tax Return Form ITR 1/ITR 4S and the Assessment Year.

Step 4 Fill in the details and click the “Submit” button.

Step 5 Upload Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), if applicable. (NOTE: Please ensure the DSC is registered with e-Filing.)

Step 6 Click on “Submit” button

Step 7 On successful submission, ITR-V would be displayed (if DSC is not used). Click on the link and download the ITR-V. ITR-V will also be sent to the registered email. If ITR is uploaded with DSC, the Return Filing process is complete.

OR

The return is not uploaded with DSC, the ITR-V Form should be printed, signed and submitted to CPC within 120 days from the date of e-Filing. The return will be processed only upon receipt of signed ITR-V. Please check your emails/SMS for reminders on .non-receipt of ITR-V.

This ends the process of preparing & submitting ITR Online by Taxpayer.