How to file income tax efiling returns online 2017 LIVE updates: Deadline beckons, check out the FAQs; here is what you must do

How to file income tax efiling returns online 2017 LIVE updates: With the 31st July – the last date for filing income tax return – just a couple of days away, it is high time to file your tax returns. Hopefully all of you must have got your Form 16 from your employers and might also have compiled various statements, documents and forms relevant for filing tax return. Although the Income Tax Department has made the efiling of tax return very simple now and has also launched a dedicated website for this purpose – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – there might be some doubts and queries related to tax filing playing on the mind of some of taxpayers. Here we present some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to income tax filing which will surely help solve some of your doubts!

Here are FAQs and LIVE UPDATES

3:45 pm: What is advance tax? Is it not the same as TDS deducted?

Advance tax is payment of income tax in installments to the government. There are 4 installments to be made on 15th of June, September, December and March if there is a tax liability after reducing TDS from the Total Tax. It is not the same as TDS. The liability of advance tax arises when income earned is not subject to TDS or the rate of TDS deduction is lower than the tax slab under which you fall.

3:40 pm: I make some money out of freelancing. How do I declare this in my return?

Freelancing income is considered as a part of business income. You can also claim any expenses that you have incurred for providing these services as deduction from your freelancing income. Also, you can declare your income on presumptive basis whereby you declare certain percentage of your total freelancing receipts as deemed income. You may want to calculate this in advance and pay accordingly to avoid interest.

Read Also: Income Tax Return Filing Online: 6 interest incomes you are likely to forget to include in your tax return

3:35 pm: How do I go about filing my income tax returns?

You can file your return on the income tax website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or you can file your returns through online intermediaries. Some of these websites offer free income tax return filing. Filing on these websites is also easy as they pick up all information directly when you upload your Form 16 without the need for manually entering all values.

3:30 pm: What is Form 16? How can I get it?

Form 16 is a certificate from your employer that proves that TDS has been deducted on your salary. Employers usually provide their employees with their Form 16 in the month of June. This document is very important for filing income tax returns in India.

(By Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax)