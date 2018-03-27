How to boost your chances of getting promotion at work

Promotions are the only way to measure success of an employee as it is the indicator which signifies that the employee’s efforts have been recognised and rewarded emotionally as well as financially.

Promotion is progression of an employee to a better job – better in terms of bigger responsibility, elated prestige or status, superior skills and higher pay or salary. Promotion is the strategy which brings benefit not only for the employees by keeping them happy, satisfied and motivated, but also ensures multi-fold reimbursements to the organisation. Promotions are imperative for organisations to deploy talent and achieve strategic business goals. It is both a motivational and developmental tool used by the organizations to keep the employees committed and progress them for higher roles and responsibilities strategically. It is needless to say that it is a discernible and the most practical means by which organisations connect and communicate the basic values and beliefs of the organisation to its members.

Promotion may be temporary or permanent depending upon the organizational needs and employee performance. Organizations decide to promote the employee to utilize the employee’s skills, knowledge at the suitable level in the organizational hierarchy which in turn may result in to organizational effectiveness and employee satisfaction simultaneously.

Promotions also aim at developing the competitive spirit inculcate the enthusiasm, create a feeling of contentment with the current conditions of the enterprise and also develop a sense of belongingness in the minds of employees. The employees who see themselves as promotable candidate for promotions in the near future are more likely to take keen interest in training, development programmers and in team development areas. It will ultimately build loyalty and to boost morale across the hierarchical level in the organisation. At the organisational level it can also be considered as a strategy to reward committed and loyal employees.

There are various tried and tested strategies for success which can help an individual to be successful in his endeavours in the organisation and come very close to the position he wishes to get promoted to. The individual on the path of their professional excursion and hiking must set the goal and be aware that which senior role they are aiming at. They must constantly look around for opportunities to showcase their talent and skills. To be able to move up smoothly they must take serious efforts to expand their operational horizon, ie Knowledge skills and attributes. In short ‘Up-skilling’ will be the key to success.

They must always be volunteering to take up additional responsibilities and must be capable enough to Quantify Results they produced for their organisation.

Another important aspect for getting noticed and creating a Unique Selling preposition for employees is to act professionally at all the instances and creating a greater number of critically good job related instances to fall back on at the time of appraisal. Nevertheless the organisations are always in look out for team players who can think beyond themselves, as the quality is a must have in all the people moving in to senior roles.

Moreover, the winning strategies and the perfect recipe for promotions will not be complete without a strong work ethics, positive attitude, initiative and last but not the least, a strong mentor to guide and support from time to time.

It is interesting to note that the human race has always been evaluating decisions with respect to personal and professional life only in the light of end results. If the end results are what one has planned for it can be termed as success. As it has been rightly said, “Nothing succeeds success” and therefore it is essential to work towards the path which takes us near to the desired outcome. It is imperative to understand that promotions are the only way to measure success of an employee as it is the indicator which signifies that the employee’s efforts have been recognised and rewarded emotionally as well as financially.

(By Dr. Saritprava Das, Dean & Prof. Rachna Nigam, Asst. Professor HRM, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai)