How to add clarity to your financial life

Investor should always ask themselves one question. What exactly are they saving and investing for? In order to invest in the future, we are cutting back on spending wealth now. There should be some future purpose or any specific target.

Ideally, most investors are comparing their investment with benchmark (it may be index, fixed deposit returns, etc.,) but they would have no clue if their investment is on track to achieve their real financial goals. Many people also invest in products when they become hot property, i.e., investing in equity market when markets are reaching new highs, buying gold when gold prices are going high. Before even trying to find the best mutual funds or stocks, it’s more important to know why you are investing. We require a more disciplined, planned approach to investment.

Identify needs for savings

Traditionally, there is a single goal for all —retirement. But there are certain other needs like buying a car or house, fulfilling children education, children’s marriage, etc.

After identifying our financial goal, we need to figure out how much we need to achieve this goal, how much time will it take and whether we need to invest regularly or one time to achieve this goal. In short, plan your goals, invest wisely and monitor your investment. The type of risk we can take and investment strategy is decided by the amount of time available to us.

Horizon of investments

If an individual has a short-term goal, i.e, less than three years, then debt products are more suitable as a loss in such a small time-frame may not be easy to recover from. For a short time-frame, return of capital is more important than return on capital.

For medium-term goal, i.e., from three to 10 years, one can balance the need for safety of capital with that of need for higher returns. So ideally an individual should invest in equity (high risk) and debt (low risk) in 65:35 ratio. For long-term goals, equity is the best asset class. It has historically given highest average returns for this time horizon.

Second, investors need to categorise goals into needs and wants. For example, in need category are children’s education, retirement saving, buying a first house while the wants category would include holiday planning, buying second car, etc.

As we can see, an investment approach that is driven by goals adds clarity to our financial life. We all have limited money. So we need to prioritise our goals and identify risk tolerance. Knowing our goals helps us in ensuring that we don’t over or under invest in any particular goal. By tracking each goal separately we will have a much clearer picture of how well we are succeeding and whether any corrective actions are needed.

Goal-based investing doesn’t provide a performance advantage over a traditional asset allocation strategy. But for those investors who are looking for a way to more directly align their assets with their needs and wants, goal-based investing provides certain advantages. Remember the good old days when our mother used to tuck money into cans each month, it wasn’t invested but she was allocating those funds according to needs and wants.

So, beating the benchmark is fine but goal-based investing gives people a better chance of reaching their financial goals.

Dhruv Desai

The writer is director & COO, Tradebulls Securities