How technology has transformed the workplace and how you can benefit

By Kunal Jaiswal

Change is the new change. The world is becoming a smaller place every day and this is largely due to the advancement of technology. These advancements are visible everywhere – you can feel the difference both in the personal as well as the professional space. The pace at which technology had advanced due to continuous developments will bring dramatic changes for businesses in the years to come. Technology is everywhere, from ordering food, booking a ride, video calling, international calling, messaging – almost everything has changed or evolved and is changing rapidly.

Technology advancements were need of the hour as the environment has over the last decade become more competitive and complex. It provides the means to simplify and make communication, business and eventually life more accustomed/adaptive to the changing world. Advancements in technology have transformed the workplace where employees can collaborate, communicate and connect with others, thus increasing the workplace productivity across the globe. As technology continues to develop, it will improve physical work environments and extend the workplaces to virtual environments, thus creating limitless opportunities for businesses to take place anytime and anywhere. The transformation in technology will also overcome workplace challenges and provide better solutions such as enhanced collaboration, flexibility and increased efficiency.

The definition of workplace has changed over the past few years and this has largely happened due to the fact that the new generation needs much more flexibility in their daily routine. Increasing traffic and growing distances have actually made companies and their employees realise the importance of effective time utilisation and also the need to provide the right work life balance. Potential employees evaluate the workplace environment on the basis of not just salaries but also salient features that ensure that the employee get enough time for his or her personal needs.

Employers have also understood the value of these salient benefits that provide both tangible and non-tangible benefits which leads to improved employee performance, cost reduction, employee retention and talent attraction. Concepts like co-working, work from home are only possible due to technology, companies are opting for high speed internet to ensure connectivity and better productivity. Technology is also helping in team work as people can get more facetime by without actually meeting in person while companies are looking at using apps to ensure they provide ease to employees who are on the move. Working from remote locations is largely possible due to technology. The overall of cost of operations in many cases have decreased due to technological advancements.

Social media is probably the biggest mirror for any workplace. It has become a key source for advertising for both the employer and employee. Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next level in technology advancement. AI is acting as a disruptor in the technology space and would be the next big thing to watch out for.

Companies and individuals embracing and adapting to these dynamic technology advancements are better placed to grow as they tend to be more productive and better connected. Technology is slowly becoming a compulsion and not an option. Workplaces are adapting to this change which allows them to provide the right experience to their workplace, making them desirous employers. Workplaces are become more flexible and interactive primarily due to technology advancement.

(The author is Senior Associate Director, Office Services, Colliers International India)