How pollution mandates health insurance for everyone?

It may not be counted as a cause of the death; however, it certainly is one amongst the contributing factors. (PTI)

What comes to your mind when you hear the word – Pollution! Does it throw the images of choking, nauseating and suffering figures of human beings all around? If yes, well that much vigorous is the effect of the pollution, which is considered to be the prime agent of adverse, deadly changes in the environment. It may not be counted as a cause of the death; however, it certainly is one amongst the contributing factors.

Be it externally or internally, the damage is at a high level. Increasing population, changing lifestyle, and speedy industrialization across the country are amongst the major causes of environmental pollution today. But, is this just it or is there more to this terminology? It is highly definitive that people suffer from both short and long-term health effects when pollution reaches high levels. Though short term effects can be controlled and treated, but what about long-term effects that are here to stay and are ready to drill a hole in your pocket?

Start Early Or Regret Later

If I suggest the idea of getting a life insurance, you may find it useless while it’s not. We know that health insurance is bought for times involving risks that can fall on us at any moment going forward. It has been proved practically that pollution can cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, i.e. cancer and even aggravate heart diseases. Latest researches have also proved that a high exposure to polluted air may increase the risk of developing diabetes. Yes, this may make you wonder why you should get health insurance even for the minute things that may be affecting you daily and slowly? Cancer, heart ailments, and diabetes are all critical illnesses and it’s not at all easy to deal with any of them.

When I say “not an easy task”, it extends mostly to the financial level of the person in a deep trouble. Hence, having health insurance from the beginning can save your lungs, heart, and body.

Facts Are Glaring & Alarming

India has the highest number of diabetic patients in the world, i.e. 64.5 million (as of April 2016) in total. After the October-November tally, we noted the pollution level has also gone up to 10 times the safety level. This is not just a figure, it really is a threat. The minute particles, which are known as Particulate Matter 2.5, activate the automatic nervous system, which in turn disturbs the insulin secretion of the pancreas, and sometimes, also induces the insulin resistance. These are the severe issues due to which we even have standalone disease-specific health insurance policies in the market. If this information does not alarm you, then nothing is going to.

Any Medical Treatment Is Eventually Expensive

Well, getting a health insurance plan and staying ahead of the time is beneficial because all these diseases are very expensive to cover, and disease or pollution never differentiates between rich and poor before attacking their health. For example, if you purchase a health insurance plan after getting diagnosed with a specific illness due to pollution-related factors, then the new plan will likely consider your health issue as a pre-existing condition. Therefore, you may not get coverage for the same. Hence, it is always better to have health insurance from the beginning, i.e. at the early age.

Many people tend to ignore pollution as an ongoing factor, but it definitely is here to last, which is not good for us. As there is a direct need for methods to save our surroundings and the planet, we need to save our body by getting health insurance. Wearing masks and using preventions for some days to let the air clean won’t help because the water we drink today, food we eat, and the air you breathe in are equally contaminated. And, the safety can only be brought in by your own hands. A long time ago, nobody even thought about getting diseases, such as diabetes or cancer and nobody now believes that pollution can trigger the same.

As you never know what time holds for you in the next moment, it’s better to have coverage against several medical conditions that may surprise you and burn a hole in your pocket. Therefore, make sure to invest in a good health plan to be safe and secure in the future.

By Dhruv Sarin, Head of Health Insurance, PolicyBazaar.com