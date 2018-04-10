Home loans to become costlier as HDFC hikes prime lending rate

HDFC has after a long time hiked its Retail Prime Lending Rate, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans are benchmarked, by up to 20 bps.

Amidst the growing debate on whether banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) will increase their lending rates in the near term or not, particularly in view of the Reserve Bank of India holding its key interest rate steady, HDFC has after a long time hiked its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by up to 20 bps (basis points), w.e.f. April 1 this year.

With the revision in rates, the mortgage rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh now stand at 8.45% as against 8.40% earlier, while the rates for home loans between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 75 lakh now stand at 8.60% as against 8.40% earlier. Similarly, home loans above Rs 75 lakh will now cost 8.70% as against 8.50% earlier. Women borrowers will get a rebate of 5 bps in all the slabs.

As HDFC is India’s largest mortgage financier, the move signals reversal of the long-term softening interest rate cycle and industry experts are of the view that home loans may soon become costlier as this move may be followed by some other banks and HFCs soon.

“The rate hike by the HDFC follows the overall trend in the lending industry right now – raising lending rates to deal with increasing cost of funds. However, this hike is progressive with home loans of below Rs 30 lakh becoming costlier by only 5 bps while those above Rs 30 lakh by 20 bps,” says Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.