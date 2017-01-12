Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar card details

To update your Aadhaar card you need to visit the nearest enrollment centre. No additional documents are required except your Aadhaar card.

After demonetisation, Aadhaar has become a medium for cashless transactions. However, many of us have still not updated our Aadhaar cards. It is necessary to validate your Aadhaar card with the correct information. Most of the Aadhaar cards do not have a registered mobile number or an email ID, because of which you cannot avail the services at ease.

Having an Aadhaar number without these updates will not give you the benefit of cashless transactions. It is, therefore, better to get your Aadhaar updated as soon as possible.

How can we update the Aadhaar card?

To update your Aadhaar card you need to visit the nearest enrollment centre. No additional documents are required except your Aadhaar card. However, for getting corrections done, you may require submitting self-attested identity or address proofs. Using the online portal you can get your name, gender, DoB, address, mobile number and email updated.

How can I check the updates?

To check the updates you need to visit the link online -http://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/check-status. Through this portal, you can view your updates by entering your update request number and Aadhaar number. After visiting the enrollment centre it takes at least 7 to 10 workings day for your Aadhaar details to get updated.

Can you submit a request through post or online portal?

Yes, you can submit a request either of the ways. You need to upload and submit the valid document related to change in name, date of birth, address correction. No documents are required in case of update or change of the mobile number or email ID.

Request for the update can be sent on one of the following addresses:

UIDAI – Post-Box No. 10, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh – 480001, / UIDAI – Post-Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034, India

What are the reasons for the update request rejection?

There are various reasons for the rejection. It can be one of the following:-

Submitting a wrong proof of Identity or a proof of address

Submitting proof of Identity and address without getting it self-attested

Text error

Mismatch in the document uploaded through online portal and the scanned copies of original documents

Wrongly-filled mobile and Aadhaar number in the form

Name mismatch in the documents

What is the preferred language to submit the document updates?

Mostly, for the demographic updates, whether through online or postal mode, you need to give a request in English as well as in local language in which your Aadhaar is generated. It is to be noted that no affidavit is accepted, only the valid documents which are listed in the UIDAI portal are accepted. There are 23 identity proofs and 34 address proofs listed in the portal. English is a preferred language for submitting correct details.

(Source inputs: UIDAI Portal)