Here’s how to file your tax return quickly without expert assistance

With the advent of technology, new ways to file income tax returns have been discovered. Now you can file your return without an expert’s advice and that too in a few minutes!

Published: June 23, 2017 10:45 AM
If you feel that the tax filing process is a little complicated, there are various portals that file returns on your behalf.

By Vikas Dahiya

Filing tax returns is a harrowing and time-consuming process for many taxpayers. One has to jump through several hoops to file one’s income tax return. This process can take up from a few hours to a whole day. You can either do it yourself or can take professional assistance to complete the task. However, while the first process is time-consuming, the other one is not budget-friendly.

Thankfully, with the advent of technology, new ways to file income tax returns have been discovered. Now you can file your return without an expert’s advice and that too in a few minutes. Here’s how you can file your tax return online by following these simple steps:

Online Filing

There are various websites making tall claims of filing ITR in a few minutes. However, all such claims may not be true. You can also log in to the Income Tax Department’s website to file your return. At All India ITR (http://www.allindiaitr.com/) also we have designed a system whereby you can file your return within a few minutes. For this, you need to get registered with All India ITR and follow these steps to complete your e-filing quickly.

Step 1. Click Upload Form 16 tab

Step 2. Upload Form 16 – Data from your Form gets auto-imported.

Step 3. Provide bank details and save.

Step 4. E-file your income tax return.

Does it take more than five minutes?

Documents required for Tax E-Filing

While filing tax you should have certain documents ready. These documents are as follows:

1. Bank Account Details

2. Your Pan Card Number

3. Aadhaar Card Number (mandatory from 1st July)

4. In the case of reporting salary Income:

# Rent receipts to claim HRA (House Rant Allowance), if not mentioned in Form 16.

# Form 16 as given by your employer

5. In the case of listing income from House Property:

# Address of the house property owned

# Details of the co-owner and his/her shares of the property along with PAN details.

# If you have taken a home loan, the certificate must be provided.

# If the property was under construction when purchased, mention the date of completion of construction.

# In case you have rented the property, mention the income from rent and tenant.

6. Documents to mention while listing Capital Gains:

# Stocks – Trading Statement and purchase details to be provided.

# House or Property – On the sale of the property, sale price, purchase price, details of registration and capital gain detail.

# Mutual Fund – Details of mutual fund statement, sale and purchase of equity funds, debt funds, ELSS and SIPs.

7. Reporting Income from Other Sources:

# The income from interest must be reported. A bank statement is required in case of interest accumulated in the savings account.

# Interest from corporate bonds and tax saving bonds

# Details of income from post office deposit.

Getting a Tax Expert to File for you

If you feel that the above process is a little complicated, there are various portals that file returns on your behalf. All India ITR, a government-authorized intermediary, is one such portal. All you need to do is to upload your Form 16 and the computation and filing of your ITR will be done by a tax expert. The process doesn’t take more than 3-4 minutes to complete.

(The author is founder and CEO of All India ITR)

