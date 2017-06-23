Here’s how to file your tax return quickly without expert assistance

If you feel that the tax filing process is a little complicated, there are various portals that file returns on your behalf.

By Vikas Dahiya

Filing tax returns is a harrowing and time-consuming process for many taxpayers. One has to jump through several hoops to file one’s income tax return. This process can take up from a few hours to a whole day. You can either do it yourself or can take professional assistance to complete the task. However, while the first process is time-consuming, the other one is not budget-friendly.

Thankfully, with the advent of technology, new ways to file income tax returns have been discovered. Now you can file your return without an expert’s advice and that too in a few minutes. Here’s how you can file your tax return online by following these simple steps:

Online Filing

There are various websites making tall claims of filing ITR in a few minutes. However, all such claims may not be true. You can also log in to the Income Tax Department’s website to file your return. At All India ITR (http://www.allindiaitr.com/) also we have designed a system whereby you can file your return within a few minutes. For this, you need to get registered with All India ITR and follow these steps to complete your e-filing quickly.

Step 1. Click Upload Form 16 tab

Step 2. Upload Form 16 – Data from your Form gets auto-imported.

Step 3. Provide bank details and save.

Step 4. E-file your income tax return.

Does it take more than five minutes?

Documents required for Tax E-Filing

While filing tax you should have certain documents ready. These documents are as follows:

1. Bank Account Details

2. Your Pan Card Number

3. Aadhaar Card Number (mandatory from 1st July)

4. In the case of reporting salary Income:

# Rent receipts to claim HRA (House Rant Allowance), if not mentioned in Form 16.

# Form 16 as given by your employer

5. In the case of listing income from House Property:

# Address of the house property owned

# Details of the co-owner and his/her shares of the property along with PAN details.

# If you have taken a home loan, the certificate must be provided.

# If the property was under construction when purchased, mention the date of completion of construction.

# In case you have rented the property, mention the income from rent and tenant.

6. Documents to mention while listing Capital Gains:

# Stocks – Trading Statement and purchase details to be provided.

# House or Property – On the sale of the property, sale price, purchase price, details of registration and capital gain detail.

# Mutual Fund – Details of mutual fund statement, sale and purchase of equity funds, debt funds, ELSS and SIPs.

7. Reporting Income from Other Sources:

# The income from interest must be reported. A bank statement is required in case of interest accumulated in the savings account.

# Interest from corporate bonds and tax saving bonds

# Details of income from post office deposit.

Getting a Tax Expert to File for you

If you feel that the above process is a little complicated, there are various portals that file returns on your behalf. All India ITR, a government-authorized intermediary, is one such portal. All you need to do is to upload your Form 16 and the computation and filing of your ITR will be done by a tax expert. The process doesn’t take more than 3-4 minutes to complete.

(The author is founder and CEO of All India ITR)