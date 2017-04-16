Here’s how merchants can transfer money through BHIM using Aadhaar number

Anyone using the BHIM app can update one’s app and use the BHIM Aadhaar feature. The app will be applicable only for retail merchants (individuals and sole proprietors) and not for corporate merchants.

The newly-launched Aadhaar-based payment system through BHIM for merchants is one of the added features for sending money through the same application. This feature enables the merchants to transfer money via entering 12-digit Aadhaar number.

“This will directly cater to about 40-crore bank account customers spread across the country whose accounts are linked with Aadhaar. It is a huge opportunity for enabling digital transactions as about 99% of adult population is now Aadhaar-enabled. At present, over 30 banks are participating on BHIM Aadhaar and more member banks shall be on-boarded,” says A P Hota, MD & CEO, NPCI.

Earlier, merchants or any individual were able to only transfer money via registered mobile number or virtual address. However, for requesting others for transferring of payments still have only two options except for payments through the Aadhaar number.

You may also watch:

Anyone using the BHIM app can update one’s app and use the BHIM Aadhaar feature. The app will be applicable only for retail merchants (individuals and sole proprietors) and not for corporate merchants.

Here are three simple steps one can use for making transfer of money via BHIM Aadhaar:

Step 1:

You need to open your BHIM app by entering Passcode (mPIN) which acts as a added security feature.

Step 2:

Click on the send button, enter your Aadhaar number which gets verified automatically and then enter the desired amount you want to transfer.

Step3:

Once all the conditions are fullfilled, your payments will be transferred successfully.

NPCI has extended its support to several public sector banks and private banks as mentioned below for BHIM Aadhaar payments:

Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, South Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

You may also watch:

Regional Rural Banks (all are issuers only)

Kerala Gramin Bank and Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank sponsored by Canara Bank, Chaitanya Godavari Gramin Bank sponsored by Andhra Bank, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank sponsored by Bank of Baroda, Andhra Pradesh Gramin Vikas Bank sponsored by State Bank of India.