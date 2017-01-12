Here are 5 things to know about HRA exemption limits

House rent allowance is an exemption that can be claimed by an employee living in a rented house. The claim can be made full or partially.

Living away from your family in a rented house and paying rent every month gives you a feeling of why you are doing so, as 20%-30% of your salary is getting disposed of in paying the rent only. What if the same gets exempted from income tax? Yes, every employee can avail this benefit by claiming HRA exemption during investment declaration time.

HRA, being an essential part of tax saving, should be considered on a top priority while declaring your taxes. But before that make sure you are living in a rented house whether your employer is providing you HRA or not.

What is HRA and who can avail it?

House rent allowance is an exemption that can be claimed by an employee living in a rented house. The claim can be made full or partially. However, if the claim is not made, then the whole amount is taxable under the I-T Act.

Under what conditions you don’t get HRA exemption?

Despite living in a rented house and not claiming for exemption will not be considered for HRA calculations. Hence won’t be treated for HRA exemption. The complete amount will be taxable in such a case.

What are the basic calculations?

The Income Tax Act has three defined situations for the calculations of HRA under which the minimum amount calculated out of the three is considered for HRA exemption. They are:

1.The actual HRA received from the employer

2.50% / 40% of the basic salary (Adding Dearness Allowance, if any) for metro / non-metros cities.

3.Rent minus 10% of the salary

Suppose somebody is getting Rs.10000 as a basic salary per month from the employer located in Lucknow. The employer is giving Rs.5000 as HRA per month. The employee is actually paying a rent of Rs.5500 per month.

1.Actual HRA received under this condition is Rs.60000 (Rs.5000*12)

2.40% of basic under this condition is Rs.48000

3.Total annual rent paid is Rs.66000. Under such condition 10% of the salary will get deducted from the total rent paid and then it will amount to Rs.54000

HRA exemption from the taxable income will be Rs.48000

Under which section we can claim HRA?

HRA is calculated under section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act because it is a part of tax exemption, not deductions which are accounted under section 80. However, one should not get confused by claiming HRA exemption under 80GG because this section only allows you to get deductions if your employer is not offering you HRA exemption despite that you are paying rent for the accommodation in which you are living. A self-employed person can claim deductions for HRA under such section. It is important to note that if you are getting HRA from your employer, then you cannot claim the deductions under section 80GG.

What are the documents required for filing HRA?

To submit the HRA deceleration to your employer, you need the rent agreement for the current financial year, duly stamped rent receipt which may be filled in monthly or quarterly form. If your annual rent exceeds Rs.1 lakh, then in such a case you need to submit the PAN card of your landlord. The necessary calculation will be done after the verification of the submitted documents.