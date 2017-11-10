HDFC Bank savings account minimum average monthly balance: Norms changed, see how you are affected

As a Classic customer of HDFC Bank, you and your family are entitled to a host of benefits, including a wide range of preferentially-priced products and specialised investment solutions.

Soon after making online transactions through RTGS and NEFT free of cost from November 1, HDFC Bank has now changed its norms for premium customers. As per the new norms, its ‘Classic’ customers will now have to maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 1 lakh in the savings account/s or a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 5 lakh in a combination of savings accounts and fixed deposits. Earlier they were required to maintain a minimum average quarterly balance of Rs 1 lakh in a savings bank account (to be maintained across savings bank accounts held by the customer and his/her immediate family) or a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 5 lakh in a combination of savings bank accounts and term deposits.

Simply put, HDFC Bank’s ‘Classic’ customers will now have to maintain a minimum average ‘monthly’ balance’ of Rs 1 lakh in a savings account/s as against the earlier norm of maintaining a minimum average ‘quarterly’ balance of Rs 1 lakh in a savings bank account or accounts. The new rule will be effective from 9th December 2017.

It may be noted that as a Classic customer of HDFC Bank, you and your family are entitled to a host of benefits, including a wide range of preferentially-priced products and specialised investment solutions. You will also have a dedicated Personal Banker who will take care of all your financial needs.

You will also get preferential pricing across a wide range of financial products, such as loans, preferential forex rates, Demat / HSL transaction cost and locker, apart from a waiver on the charges of a host of services. Not only this, the value added features that you will enjoy as a Classic customer, will be extended to the members of your family as well.