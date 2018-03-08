HDFC Bank raises MCLRs by 10-15 basis points

State Bank of India (SBI), the only lender with a larger loan book than HDFC Bank’s, has its one-year MCLR at 8.15%. (Reuters)

Private lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs) by 10-15 basis points (bps) in a second round of rate hikes in as many months.

The one-year MCLR at the bank now stands at 8.3%, up from 8.2% earlier. This brings its one-year rate at par with that of rival ICICI Bank. State Bank of India (SBI), the only lender with a larger loan book than HDFC Bank’s, has its one-year MCLR at 8.15%.

The overnight, one-month, three-month, six-month and two-year MCLRs were raised by 15 bps each to 7.95%, 7.95%, 8%, 8.15% and 8.45%, respectively. The three-year MCLR was raised by 10 bps to 8.6%.

Earlier this month, SBI, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank hiked MCLRs for the first time since the introduction of the MCLR framework for pricing of loans in April 2016.

Interest rates in the banking system are expectedly rising, following months of hardening in bond yields. Corporates are also returning to banks for financing as a result of funds getting more expensive in the money markets.

Analysts say that as most large borrowers have migrated to the MCLR framework and liquidity has tightened, banks will have better pricing power.

In a recent note, investment bank Nomura wrote, “An incrementally large part of corporate lending was to “A” and above rated corporates and with ample liquidity, pricing of loans to better-rated corporates was very competitive in the past 12-18 months. With lower liquidity and a spike in wholesale yields, the incremental pricing of well-rated corporates has also improved.”