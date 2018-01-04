HDFC Bank EasyKeys launched; everything you need to know

Along with banking transaction, you can use HDFC Bank EasyKeys as your regular mobile keyboard.

If you are an HDFC Bank customer, then here’s some good news for you. Your bank has recently launched EasyKeys — a new digital offering from HDFC Bank – that lets you do banking transactions using your smartphone’s keyboard. With HDFC Bank EasyKeys, users can check their account balance, transfer funds, recharge mobile / DTH, and pay bills securely without switching apps while continuing to send emails or chatting.

Along with banking transaction, you can use HDFC Bank EasyKeys as your regular mobile keyboard. All you need to do is make HDFC Bank EasyKeys your default Android keyboard using phone settings and you are ready to experience one of the easiest ways to bank on your mobile.

Process to set up your HDFC Bank EasyKeys

Step 1: Go to Phone settings

Step 2: Language & Input

Step 3: Enable HDFC Bank EasyKeys

Step 4: Select HDFC Bank EasyKeys as current Keyboard

Step 5: Click to login and get started

How to login

You can login using your Customer ID and Password or Quick Access PIN as used for NetBanking / MobileBanking.

What if someone forgets one’s login credentials?

You can reset your password using HDFC Bank’s NetBanking or MobileBanking platform.

Who is eligible?

Any person having access to HDFC Bank MobileBanking App and transaction rights can use HDFC Bank EasyKeys.

How is this service different from HDFC Bank MobileBanking App?

The HDFC Bank MobileBanking App provides a comprehensive list of banking services. HDFC Bank EasyKeys is a part of the app using which a user can do a select set of transactions without the need to switch between apps.

What are the transactions available?

a) Balance Inquiry

Check balance or check last 3 transactions of all available accounts

b) Fund Transfer (only for registered beneficiaries)

# Within HDFC Bank

# IMPS using IFSC Code & Account number.

# IMPS using MMID and Mobile number

c) Bill Payment

# Mobile Recharge

# DTH Recharge

# View/Pay Bills (This option is available only for registered billers)

How to do mobile/DTH recharge and bill payment?

# Login to HDFC Bank EasyKeys using Customer ID and Password or Quick Access PIN

# Click on Recharge or Bill Payment option

# Select the registered biller from the available list of billers

# Enter Amount

# Enter OTP (if asked for) and confirm.

How to do fund transfer?

# Login to HDFC Bank EasyKeys using Customer ID and Password or Quick Access PIN

# Click on Fund Transfer

# Select the type of transfer (Within HDFC Bank / IMPS using IFSC Code and A/C No./ IMPS using MMID and Mobile number)

# Select the beneficiary from the available list of beneficiaries

# Enter amount to be transferred and add remarks (if any)

# Enter OTP and confirm

Is the HDFC Bank EasyKeys secure?

According to HDFC Bank, it rides on its Secure Banking platform and is an extended part of its MobileBanking platform. So, it is secure.