Haryana govt to provide accidental insurance cover

The scheme would be an accident insurance scheme with one year cover, renewable annually, offering accidental death and disability cover.

The Haryana government today decided to provide accidental insurance cover to all residents of the state in the age group of 18 to 70 years. The insurance would be provided under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ (PMSBY) scheme for which the premium would be reimbursed by the state government. A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, an official spokesman said.

The sum insured would be Rs 2 lakh each in case of accidental death, and, in case of total and irrecoverable loss of both eyes or loss of use of both hands or feet or loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of hand or foot due to accident, he said. Similarly, it would be Rs 1 lakh in case of total and irrecoverable loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of one hand or foot due to accident.

You may also watch:

The scheme would be an accident insurance scheme with one year cover, renewable annually, offering accidental death and disability cover. “The scheme would be offered through banks and administered through public sector general insurance companies and other general insurance companies,” he said. All residents of Haryana having Aadhaar-seeded saving bank accounts, in the age group of 18 to 70 years, would be entitled to join the scheme, he said.

Aadhaar would be the primary KYC for the bank account and insurance coverage, he said. The cover would be for one-year period stretching from June 1 to May 31. Consent form to join, pay, auto-debit from the designated savings bank account on the prescribed forms will be required to be given by the beneficiary by May 31 of every year, he said. However, applicants may give an indefinite or longer option for enrolment or auto-debit.

In the first instance, the premium of Rs 12 per annum will be deducted from the account holder’s savings bank account through ‘auto-debit’ facility in one instalment on or before June 1 of each annual coverage period under the scheme, which, in turn, will be reimbursed by the state by direct credit to the beneficiary account on receipt of information from bank, he said. The accident cover for the member would terminate on attaining the age of 70 years or closure of the account with the bank or insufficiency of balance at the time of renewal to keep the insurance in force, the official said.

You may also watch:

Similarly, if the insurance cover is ceased due to any technical reasons, the risk cover will be suspended and reinstatement of risk cover will be at the sole discretion of insurance company. With implementation of the PMSBY, the existing ‘Rajiv Gandhi Parivar Bima Yojana’ will have ceased from March 31, 2017. The date of commencement of the scheme will be June 1, 2016 and beneficiaries who have enrolled themselves during the year, that is, June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017, will be entitled to get the reimbursement of premium. The next annual renewal date would be each successive June 1 in subsequent years, he said.