GST Rates Finder app download for Android: Now find the rates of GST for various goods and services with the help of CBEC’s new mobile app

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has taken certain initiatives for ease of doing business under the GST regime. In a bid to help users find the rates of GST for various goods and services, CBEC has recently launched a mobile app, called GST Rates Finder, which is available on the Android platform and will soon be available on the IOS platform as well.

How to instal the GST Rates Finder app

To install the ‘GST Rate Finder’ app, a user of Android mobile has to first open Google Play Store and has to type GST Rate Finder in the search option. There may be many more apps available with similar names. The user has to download the app with the CBEC logo.

Once downloaded and installed, the icon will appear on the screen of the mobile. Now this mobile app is ready to operate and will also operate in off-line mode.

After clicking the icon with the CBEC logo for the mobile app, the home screen will appear. On this screen the most important feature is Quick Search. The user can search for any goods and services by typing the name or chapter heading of the commodity or services.

If the user is not aware of the Chapter Heading of HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature), then the user can type the name of the goods or services. For e.g., if the user wants to search for Taxi-related services, then Taxi has to be typed in the Quick Search box. This search will provide a list of goods and services containing the name ‘Taxi’, which was typed in the search box. Now the user may scroll the list and click on the specific category which the user is searching and as a result of the click, a window will pop up.

This window will contain details like ‘GST rate’, ‘Chapter heading of the HSN’, and description of services. CBEC has also provided a GST rate finder on its portal cbec-gst.gov.in to help the taxpayers know the applicable GST rate on their supplies of goods and services. A taxpayer can search for applicable CGST, SGST, UTGST rate and Compensation Cess on a supply. The search can be made based on description of goods or services or HSN Chapter or section or heading number.

If the user is aware of the chapter heading or the HSN Code, then the specific HSN code can be typed in the Quick Search box and the user can immediately see the specific description.

For example, any person who has been billed by a hotel or restaurant or for footwear can cross verify the rates through this mobile app. It is bound to increase transparency and will serve as a ready reckoner for one and all.