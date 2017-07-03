GST Impact on air fare: Airlines affected by new tax regime, here is how your air travel plans for holidays, business will change. (PTI)

GST impact on air fare: As announced by the GST Council recently, the rates of Goods and Services Tax which will be applicable on the supply of various goods and services will now be 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. One such service which is extensively used and is one of the booming sectors of the Indian economy is civil aviation. Over the last few years the civil aviation industry witnessed exponential growth under the VAT and Service Tax regime. How will the shift to GST affect the growth of the burgeoning civil aviation sector now and what will be the impact of GST on air fares?

Earlier Taxation vs. New Regime

The Services Tax was earlier applicable on all bookings made; be it for the economy class or for business class. Tax rate under the VAT regime was:

Under the new regime, the GST Council has lowered the tax rate for economy class flight tickets to 5%. However, the business class tickets will attract a higher tax @ 12%. Thus, the revised scenario is:

A Comparison of Prices – Pre and Post GST

Domestic air travel is clearly going to see a boost post GST with a reduction in air prices. Budget travellers, therefore, have a reason to cheer and plan for the upcoming holidays. The difference can be seen in the table below:

On the other hand, the business class fares are going to cost higher. However, it is only a marginal increase from 9% to 12%. This slight increase in travel prices is probably not enough to deter business travellers from their travel plans.

If you are a frequent flier, you will find the impact of GST on air fares and the new tax rates and ticket prices to your liking. The reduction in tax rate is positive for low-cost domestic carriers. However, it remains to be seen if the airlines will be willing to pass on the benefits of the reduced tax rate to customers. A major portion of the revenue generated from airlines comes from economy travellers. Moreover, airlines can only claim ITC on input services for the economy class while for the business class they can claim ITC for spare parts, food items and other inputs, apart from fuel.

(The author is Founder & CEO, ClearTax.in)