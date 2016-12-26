‘Growth’ stocks may feel heat

Overall market valuations are reasonable but several parts of the market are still expensive. (Source: Reuters)

Higher yields in developed markets may further pressure the multiples of high P/E stocks despite the recent correction in valuations and the demonetisation measure of the Indian government will affect demand in some sectors. Q2FY17 results showed recovery in earnings from low levels but underlying trends were subdued; demonetisation measure will not help. Overall market valuations are reasonable but several parts of the market are still expensive.

Increase in global DM yields and demonetisation to overshadow earnings and domestic macro

We expect the multiples of high P/E (‘growth’) stocks to be constrained by the sharp increase in DM bond yields and the demonetisation move. We could see a further de-rating in multiples if demand remains weak over the next few quarters, specifically in the case of consumer durable stocks and building and construction material stocks. On the other hand, lower domestic yields and improved fundamentals may lead to a further re-rating of ‘value’ stocks in banking, oil & gas and regulated power utilities sectors. India’s macro-economic position will likely stay favourable over the next 12-18 months due to likely lower inflation and interest rates and stable CAD and fiscal position.

Strong earnings growth over the next two years on rebound in certain sectors

We project FY2017 and FY2018 net profits of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 13% and 20% driven by normalisation of profits in sectors such as PSU banks, metals & mining and pharmaceuticals. However, our thesis of consumption-led demand recovery has got punctuated by demonetisation. Also, we note potential risks to earnings in sectors such as cement, consumer discretionary and industrials on the back of weaker-than-expected demand and profitability; weakness in demand will also hurt profitability disproportionately.

Overall valuations reasonable on FY2018E basis; still full for consumption stories

We find valuations of the market (Nifty-50 Index) more reasonable at 19X FY2017E ‘EPS’ and 15.6X FY2018E ‘EPS’ after the recent correction in the market. However, valuations are still quite full for the consumption stories. Also, broad market valuations may be less relevant as sectors such as PSU banks, energy, metals & mining and utilities that trade at low valuations account for a large share of overall and incremental profits over FY2016-18E and sectors such as consumers, industrials, media and pharmaceuticals that trade at high valuations account for a relatively low share of overall and incremental profits.

Q2FY17 results: Strong on financials, weak on operations

Q2FY17 adjusted net profits of the BSE-30 and Nifty-50 stocks increased 5.1% and 7.9% y-o-y led by strong performance in automobiles, energy, pharmaceuticals (low base of LPC and SUNP) and regulated utilities. Q2FY17 Ebitda of BSE-30 Index and Nifty-50 Index increased a healthy 7.2% and 8.4% y-o-y and were slightly below our estimates. However, underlying volume growth was quite disappointing across sectors, especially in the case of PSU banks (credit), consumer staples, cement and industrials.

Market view: several variables at play now

We expect two factors to dominate the Indian market over the next few months—sharp increase in global (developed market) bond yields, which may result in further de-rating of high P/E (‘growth’) stocks and demonetisation, which will benefit certain sectors such as banking in the medium term but will be negative for consumption for the next 1-6 quarters depending on the product category. Favourable macro (lower interest rates, in particular) may partly offset earnings disappointments.

Sharp increase in global bond yields: The sharp increase in DM bond yields, especially in US bond yields, due to the market’s growing expectation about higher fiscal spending and deficits in the US have already put pressure on all emerging markets (EMs) through depreciation in EM currencies against the US Dollar and outflows from passive EM funds. As a result, high P/E stocks have corrected 10-20% in the past 2-3 weeks.

However, we still find valuations of the good-quality consumer staples on the higher side although some of them are getting into interesting territory. We would be buyers at 25-30X

12-month forward EPS. As for the rest of the high P/E stocks in the consumer durable and building & construction material sectors, we stay sellers. The market had been overly generous in awarding them consumer staple-type multiples.

Demonetisation will impact high-ticket consumption: Demonetisation will hurt consumption in short term given its negative impact on the black economy and also a section of the formal economy such as the formal jewellery and real estate sectors and part of the formal economy with linkages to the ‘gray’ economy. The extent of impact will depend on nature of consumption product.

We do not see any material impact on small-ticket transactions in cash, which account for a bulk of transactions for large sections of the Indian households. There is a large difference between the cash economy and black economy and we note that the government has not banned the use of cash in the economy and thus, general consumption based on cash transactions will not be impacted.

Nonetheless, consumption in certain high-ticket items will get disrupted for some time (1-6 quarters depending on the product), the ‘gray’ economy businesses and households will review their finances and business models to become part of the formal economy and eventually pay taxes. The biggest impact will be on high-ticket consumption items (consumer durables, jewellery, real estate) and financing entities, except those who largely cater to small businesses and service providers who largely operate in cash.

On the other hand, the development reinforces our medium-term investment themes of higher household financial savings and lower interest rates. We expect a large section of the black economy to become a part of the formal economy, which will boost the reported GDP, tax collection and financial savings.

Indian macro to remain favourable and interest rates may decline further

Economic growth may slow down over next two quarters: We expect weaker consumption demand over the next two quarters. Demand conditions were weak in any case across large parts of the economy and had started to recover on the back of 7CPC-related payouts and good monsoons. However, demonetisation will create a short-term demand ‘shock’ on consumption. Investment demand will continue to be weak.

Lower inflation and interest rates: We expect the RBI to cut interest rates by 50-75 bps by FY2018 on the back of our expected decline in inflation. We expect the RBI to split the 50-75 bps cut into 25 bps by early CY2017 and 25-50 bps post CY2017 monsoons. However, it is possible that it may cut more if demand conditions were to remain weak. Also, the RBI may reduce its 125 bps real interest rate target if financial savings were to grow sharply on the back of demonetisation. However, the transition of a large part of the ‘gray’ economy to the formal economy will also result in higher prices across distribution and supply chains.

Fiscal position may not see much improvement in FY2018: The government may have to increase fiscal spending or reduce direct tax rates in FY2018 to support consumption. We will revisit this issue once we have greater clarity on the impact of demonetisation on demand, potential increase in taxation revenues and any ‘savings’ for the RBI/government from any ‘cancellation of the RBI’s liability on the old R500 and R1,000 notes. However, we would rule out India’s fiscal deficit falling to 3% as is the target for FY2018 from 3.5% in FY2017.

Comfortable CAD: We are quite sanguine about India’s CAD noting its improved trade balance and negative impact of demonetisation on imports. We are comfortable with our crude oil price assumption of $50/bbl for FY2017 and $55/bbl for FY2018 but note upside risks to our CAD estimate if crude prices were to go up.

Earnings growth will become more relevant: We model FY2017 and FY2018 net profits of the Nifty-50 Index to grow at 13% and 20%. Valuations look reasonable for the broad market on our strong earnings forecasts but we note the risks in several sectors to our earnings estimates. We have reasonable confidence in our forecasts for FY2017 given the low base of FY2016 but we still note downside risks in a few sectors such as automobiles, PSU banks, consumer durables, cement and industrials. The risks to our earnings forecasts have increased post demonetisation. However, we have already cut our 2HFY17 volume assumptions and FY2017 earnings for the aforementioned sectors to factor in demonetisation. Our FY2018 estimates growth factors in moderate domestic economic recovery and modest global economic recovery.

We model a strong recovery in the profits of PSU banks, energy stocks and metals & mining companies for FY2017 from a low base and assume robust earnings growth in FY2018 on the back of lower credit costs in banks and moderate recovery across sectors.