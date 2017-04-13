Government launches Aadhaar seeding application

The EPFO has developed this Aadhaar seeding application with support of the Common Service Centers (CSC) and CDAC.

The Central Board (EPF) under the chairmanship of Union Minster of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Bandaru Dattatreya held its 217th special meeting in New Delhi.

In pursuance to the policy of the government for optimum use of information technology for efficient service delivery and widening the reach of EPF benefits, Dattatreya launched Aadhaar Seeding Application. The EPFO has developed this Aadhaar seeding application with support of the Common Service Centers (CSC) and CDAC.

The CSCs are ICT enabled front end service delivery points at the village level for delivery of government and private services. With the implementation of Aadhaar Seeding Application, now a Provident Fund member or a pensioner can walk in any of the field offices of EPFO or CSC outlets with UAN & Aadhaar and seed the Aadhaar with the UAN.

The Board has recommended a proposal of extending minimum assured benefit of Rs 2,50,000 on death of EDLI member. Provisions have also been recommended in EDLI Scheme for Loyalty cum life benefit to members on superannuation on completion of 58/60 years of age/total and permanent disablement with minimum 20 years of contributory service as a pilot project for two years. Thereafter the scheme will be reviewed.

The Central Board also took note of the fact that EPFO has enrolled 49,39,929 workers during 01.01.2017 to 31.03.2017.

It should be noted that Aadhaar card is not only mandatory for people who are taking benefits from different government policies but it is also meant for people who belongs to middle class families.