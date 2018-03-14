Good news! Now know your PF balance via missed call, SMS alert

UAN is allotted by EPFO to its member and acts as an umbrella for the multiple member IDs which get allotted to a person by different organisations.

Are you an EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) member and have also got registered yourself on the UAN (Universal Account Number) portal? Here’s good news for you. Now you can know your PF (provident fund) balance and some other details just by giving a missed call or sending an SMS alert to the given phone numbers.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has informed that EPFO subscribers, registered on the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

UAN is allotted by EPFO to its member and acts as an umbrella for the multiple member IDs which get allotted to a person by different organisations. If the Universal Account Number of the EPFO subscriber is seeded with any bank account number, Aadhaar card and Permanent Account Number (PAN), he/she will get details of the last contribution and the PF balance. To avail this facility, however, the member’s mobile number is required to be activated with UAN at the Unified Portal.

The Ministry informed that if someone gives a missed call from his/her registered mobile number at 011-22901406, that will automatically get disconnected after two rings. The EPFO member is not required to pay anything for availing this service. Also, one can avail these services from non-smartphones too.

The Ministry said that the information for availing these facilities for getting the PF details is now available on the UMANG app too.

Getting PF details by sending SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

As per the Ministry, the facility is available in ten languages, ie. English (default), Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, Kannad, Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam. If you want to receive the SMS in any language other than English, the first 3 characters of the desired language needs to be added after UAN. For instance, for receiving SMS in Bengali, SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN BEN’ to 7738299899.

You have to send the SMS from the mobile number which has been registered with UAN. EPFO, in response, will send the last PF contribution and balance details apart from the available KYC information.