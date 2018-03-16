Good news! Kerala govt to provide Rs 6 lakh health insurance? What employees, pensioners must know

Kerala government’s finance department has planned to provide a health cover of up to Rs 6 lakh for government employees and pensioners.

Kerala government’s finance department has planned to provide a health cover of up to Rs 6 lakh for government employees and pensioners. The health cover is reportedly drawn for a term of three years that will include the families of the employees and pensioners too. If the plan tabled by the finance department is approved then in the case of acute ailments like organ transplants the health insurance will be doubled and employees will get Rs 12 lakh for treatment. In case, the expense goes beyond the proposed health cover the government is willing to invest Rs 3 lakh more. According to Manorama, a total of Rs 25 crore will be set aside for this proposed health plan.

The decision taken by the department includes government employees, teachers and pensioners, however, considering the appeal from workers’ associations, those working in universities and local self-government bodies will also be included. A total of 11 lakh people will be covered by this insurance plan, according to the new health cover drawn by the state government. Rs 300 per month has been proposed a premium and in case of pensioners that amount will be given to them in terms of insurance premium.

Another advantage of the health cover is that children of the employees will be under the scheme till the age of 25 or if they get married, whichever happens first. In case of differently abled the age limit will be waived by the government. The insurance cover will be availed for treatment in government and private hospitals only where the minimum bed limit has to be 50 with three doctors. With this plan, the government will save Rs 270 crore which is spent every year from the Rs 350 crore collected from insurance premium.

Left-led Kerala government in 2018 budget promised to offer comprehensive health insurance to all in the state. The state government proposed comprehensive healthcare initiatives such as new oncology departments in all medical colleges, trauma centers in all Taluk hospitals. Further, Rs 17 crore was planned to be allotted for mental health care. Finance Minister Isaac Thomas declared that Uber-type ambulances would be introduced throughout the state with upgradation of medical facilities, personnel and more.