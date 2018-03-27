Good news for those filing belated returns by March 31; IT offices, ASK centres to remain open till month-end

The I-T Department may also make special arrangements on these days to facilitate the filing of tax returns by taxpayers.

Are you an income tax payer, and worried about filing your belated or revised income tax return in view of the impending holidays? Relax! Here’s good news for you. The Income Tax Offices will remain open on all these days.

It is true that a 4 to 5-day long holiday is round the corner and most government offices as well as banks will remain closed on most of these days, starting from the 29th March. However, the financial year 2017-18 is going to end soon and the tax filing deadline (for belated and revised returns) of March 31 is only a few days away. If the income tax offices also remain closed on these days, then that will be result into huge inconvenience for income tax payers.

Keeping this in view, the Income Tax Department has decided to keep all the income tax offices open on 29th, 30th and 31th March 2018. In a notification under section 119(1) of the Income Tax Act, dated 26th March 2018, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that “the last date for filing belated returns for assessment years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and revised returns for assessment year 2016-17 is 31st March, 2018. The Financial Year 2017-18 closes on 31st March, 2018 which is Saturday. 29th & 30th March, 2018 are also closed holidays.”

However, to facilitate the filing of ITR as well as completion of the pending works of the I-T Department, all I-T offices across India will remain open on 29, 30 and 31 March, 2018. Moreover, the ASK (Aaykar Sampark Kendra) Centers will also remain open on these days.

Not only this, the I-T Department may also make special arrangements on these days – if needed – to facilitate the filing of tax returns by taxpayers.