Good news for Haryana government employees, Dearness Allowance (DA) hiked

It’s a good news for Haryana government employees. (PTI photo)

It’s a good news for Haryana government employees. The state government has decided to enhance the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from the existing four per cent to five per cent of the pay, with effect from July 1, 2017. While giving this information in Chandigarh on Monday, a spokesman of the Finance Department said that the installment of DA payable under these orders would be paid in cash to all government employees with the salary for the month of October to be paid in November, 2017.

The payment of arrears of enhanced DA from July to September 2017 would be made in November 2017.

Earlier, the Central government on Oct 11 had announced that it has extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges. The move will benefit 7.58 lakh professors, assistant professors and others, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken. He said the hike would be anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

Also, ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners. Rajasthan government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October.