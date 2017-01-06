Financial planning: 4 ways you can avoid breaking new year resolutions

To be financially secure, it does not matter how much you earn. If you spend too much, then you will never be financially secure.

THE start of a new year is a popular time to make a resolution to live your life differently. It could be learning something new, improving your health, or managing your money more effectively. Let us discuss some important points to be kept in mind while formulating your new year financial resolutions which will improve your personal finances.

Keep tabs on expenses

To be financially secure, it does not matter how much you earn. If you spend too much, then you will never be financially secure. If you are not able to regularly save a meaningful amount or your debts are mounting, then it is a clear signal that you do not know exactly how much you are spending and on what. Try out the following to control your spending.

Maintain a record

Pay for as many things as possible via debit card. This is particularly important with small discretionary expenses because without the record, you will never identify where the money has gone.

Download your banking records to a spreadsheet and categorise each item of expenditure over a three-month period. This will help you know how much you spend on fixed and variable regular expenses such as utility bills, housing loan and other loan payments, insurance premiums, and how much you spend on discretionary things like eating out, music, books and clothes.

Draw up a budget which includes fixed and variables expenses including that for petty cash and other discretionary spending and stick to it by using one of the budgeting apps which you can download on your smartphone.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Manage your debt

The prevailing interest rates are reasonably low comparing to what it was ten years ago but it is unlikely that they will stay at this level forever. Even so, some types of debt, such as credit cards and higher cost loans, charge higher interest and service charges. Debt repayment represents a risk-free, tax-free return equal to the interest you will avoid. Try the following to control your debt:

Stop adding to your debt by controlling your spending. Do not carry credit cards in your wallet. Identify an affordable repayment schedule to repay the most expensive debt first. If feasible, borrow money from a friend or relative at a lower attractive interest rate. For instance, a 15% interest rate will be very attractive to them but will be cheaper for you as credit card companies charge around 30%.

Adequate insurance

Insurance is something no one likes paying for but always feel happy to claim. If you insure for what can go wrong, you can then invest for what can go right. Always tell insurers the truth when you apply, whether it is home, car, life or health insurance. If not, either your claim will be rejected or may be reduced. Make sure your home and contents cover is adequate and the sum assured reflects the true rebuilding and contents replacement costs.

Follow the above tips which will help you to avoid breaking at least one of your new year resolutions.

The writer is associate professor of finance & accounting, IIM Shillong