Excess liquidity to be in focus as RBI meets for policy review tomorrow

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank is slated to announce its first bimonthly money policy for the financial year 2017-18.

The MPC surprised the analysts and markets during its last three reviews with annoucing a rate cut in October last year, while holding the rate cut in December last year and February this year. In February, the MPC switched to a “neutral” stance from “accommodative”.

Most of the analysts are expecting a status quo on key interest rates at its monetary policy review. Nirmal Bang Institutional Research expects a no change in interest rates following RBI’s government stance. “We expect the Reserve Bank of India or RBI to maintain status quo on key interest rates at its monetary policy review meeting on April 6, 2017. Global risks to inflation have slightly receded with the fall in global commodity prices. However, domestic risks to inflation have slightly increased with the uptrend in food prices and uncertainty over the monsoon even as core inflation (excluding food and fuel inflation) remains sticky. Therefore, on balance, we believe the RBI will keep key rates on hold, particularly given the reversal in its stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’.”

Meanwhile, some analysts feel that focus of the RBI in the upcoming monetary policy review is likely to be on liquidity absorption. Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said,” the main focus of the central bank is likely to be on liquidity absorption in order to signal a neutral policy approach and for gaining additional headroom to intervene in the currency market. ”

Tackling the excess liquidty remains a challenge for the banking sector. Throwing more light on why liquidity would be the focus for the sector, Barua said, “The three-month treasury-bill rate has been trading below the repo rate. This is because the RBI has stopped issuing Cash Management Bills (CMBs) since January and the banking sector remains flush with excess liquidity. Meanwhile, even as deposit growth has remained high at 13%, subdued credit growth at around 4% has added to the problem of surplus liquidity.”

The RBI first asked banks to maintain an incremental CRR of 100% in November (for new deposits) with regard to excess liquidity post-demonetization. This way around Rs. 3.2 trillion was absorbed from the baking sector. However, with the enhancement in the ceiling for securities under the Market Stabilization Scheme (MSS) to Rs 6 trillion, the central bank decided to withdraw the incremental CRR in December. Later on, even the MSS bills were redeemed and the money withdrawn earlier came back into the system.

Now, there is around Rs 4 trillion surplus liquidity in the system. It is likely to rise further when the government starts spending in the new fiscal year.

Moreover, if the rupee continues to appreciate, there could be added pressure as the RBI starts buying dollars to cap gains in the currency. Leaving the surplus problem unattended could also lead to investments into riskier assets at unwarranted low yields. Hence, in the upcoming policy review, it is highly likely that the RBI will implement measures to soak up excess liquidity.