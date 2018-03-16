Equity funds: How to ensure a clutter-free portfolio? Answer is here

The simple technique is that the investment objective of the scheme should match yours.

Recently, a study showed that 65% of Indians care more about their smartphones than their loved ones! Makes us wonder if it’s really true; but our addiction to our smartphone is no longer a surprise. Ironically, one of the world’s greatest investors—Warren Buffet uses a flip phone. Interestingly, his firm’s —Berkshire Hathaway—second biggest holding is Apple, a company known for its iPhones and bringing cutting-edge technology to smartphone. Did Warren Buffet’s simplicity hit you? It is simplicity of this stature that inspires us. Someone who is a significant shareholder in one of the largest tech companies in the world—uses a simple phone where as he can demand the latest model of every phone that Apple makes. He is also said to live in a simple house. Simplicity truly breeds happiness. So, the golden rule is that investors should bring simplicity to their portfolio.

Have a clutter-free portfolio

A portfolio of an individual is supposed to consist of funds that help him reach his/her financial goals. Cluttering your portfolio with similar funds will only make managing these funds difficult for you. Many people wrongly assume that to diversify investment they must diversify with several schemes of one particular category. But too many schemes do not necessarily bring diversification. As the investment objectives and benchmarks of these are identical there is bound to be a great deal of overlap. However, it is natural to feel concerned, especially when the amounts are large, to commit your money to a single fund. For an individual investor, a maximum of five to six equity funds chosen from different fund houses would do a decent job. An equity fund of funds is a convenient way of investing in several equity schemes while actually investing in a single scheme. Here the fund manager chooses a few best schemes using quantitative filters.

For a complete diversified portfolio, investors may also look at liquid funds and dedicate some part of their portfolio to gold. Whether it is a mutual fund scheme, a stock that somebody recommended, or you casually came across; you should endeavour to understand how it makes money before deciding to invest in it. Get a basic idea of what are the circumstances that can affect your returns from that investment and what are the factors that can help returns.

The simple technique is that the investment objective of the scheme should match yours. You could subscribe to useful financial literature and attend workshops offered by knowledgeable, experienced professionals. However, prudence must be exercised before implementing any knowledge you receive.

By Quantum Mutual Fund