EPFO interest rates 2017-18? Your Provident Fund may get this amount; what you should do

If the falling interest rates on provident fund (PF) have been a cause of concern for you, then brace for a fall in the EPF rates again. For, retirement fund body EPFO is likely to lower interest rate on PF deposits for 2017-18 compared to 8.65% provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, a labour ministry official has said. EPFO may cut rate of return on PF deposits owing to lower income on bonds and its plan to credit ETF investments directly into the account of subscribers.

Earlier on Thursday, EPFO had approved an accounting policy for valuation and accounting of equity investments which was prepared in consultancy with IIM Bangalore. “The policy will enable the body to credit ETFs units into the provident fund account of the subscribers by this fiscal end. Thus, every account holder will see their provident fund balance in the form of cash balance and ETF units,” said a PTI report.

Although the dividends on ETFs will be credited into the subscribers’ account, but the members would be able to realise the entire rate of return on these equity-linked investments at the time of withdrawals. The subscribers will also have the option to withdraw money while taking advances from their accounts, either by liquidating ETF units or from cash component.

Whatever be the case, the fact remains that you are likely to earn less from your EPF deposits in the near term or in this falling interest rate scenario at least. So, what to do?

Financial experts say that EPFO has indicated that it may reduce interest rates on EPF which may go down below the current 8.65%, although subscribers will get ETF units.

“What this indicates is that slowly EPFO returns will get aligned to the market rates. The Finance Ministry has already given its view to EPFO that its interest rate should be aligned with the rates of small savings schemes like PPF. Keeping in view the thrust of the government on reducing its liabilities by linking all investment rates to those actually earned from the market, EPFO subscribers should be ready for this change. Corporates will also look at NPS for their employees if EPFO does become variable. Since EPF is considered a long-term investment, EPF subscribers should simultaneously look at alternative options like mutual funds for long-term accumulation,” suggests Jitendra P S Solanki, MCSI, CTEP, CFP and Financial Planner for Special Needs Dependent Family.

Thus, although PPF still remains one of the best and trustworthy investment options for accumulating your nest egg, the falling interest rates may erode your gains. Therefore, investing some money in more profitable investment avenues like MF or NPS will not only take care of any cut in interest rates, but will also boost your portfolio in the long run.