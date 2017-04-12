EPFO extends deadline for submitting Aadhaar to April 30

EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30 to link pension accounts with Aadhaar.

Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number to April 30, 2017 for its over four crore members. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had set March 31, 2017 as the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number earlier.

EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30 to link pension accounts with Aadhaar. “We have extended the deadline for submission of Aadhaar by subscribers to April 30, 2017. Besides, pensioners can also submit their life certificates till April 30,” EPFO’s Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy told PTI.

EPFO had extended the deadline several times in the past. It has also done away with the system of accepting life certificate manually through banks. Pensioners are required to provide life certificates digitally either through their mobile phones or at common service centres or bank branches providing such facility.

The latest EPFO order provides that if a pensioner is not able to submit the life certificate in digital format, then the same can be submitted in physical form with valid reasons for not submitting it digitally. It also says that a pensioner would cease to receive payments from May if life certificate is not submitted by April 30.

Earlier, EPFO extended the date for submitting the Aadhaar number of the members and all pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 to 31st March 2017 for updating the Digital Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Patra, which was earlier 28th February 2017. Moreover, in case a member has not been allotted an Aadhaar number, then he/she was asked to attach a copy of the Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip for settlement of claims under EPS 1995, especially for pension processing and monthly pension payments.