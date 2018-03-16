Don’t invest in a product just because that’s likely to outperform market: Peter Douglas

Part of the attraction of alternative investments is that their risks and returns are so different; it’s not possible to generalise about returns.

Established in 2002, the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association is the global authority in alternative investment education. It is best known for the CAIA Charter, a globally-recognized finance credential and gateway to a network of more than 9,000 alternative investment leaders in about 90 countries. In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Peter Douglas, director of the CAIA Foundation, talks about alternative investments and how investors should go for them. Excerpts:

What kind of alternative investment options are available in the current market scenario?

Let’s define an investment as an asset or strategy that either offers an income and/or a rational likelihood of capital gain where the drivers of return and risk can be reasonably well understood. An alternative investment is one offering these same characteristics, but whose drivers of risk and return are not primarily attributed to equity or bond markets.

Some of the more common alternative investments will seem very familiar: real estate and land, for example, or investment in commodities such as gold. Others may be familiar from the business media, such as private equity (investment in shares of unlisted companies) or hedge funds (commingled market-based investments using sophisticated or unconventional investment strategies).

Still others may be obscure or only recently developed, such as private debt, investment in insurance assets, water rights, legal settlements, etc.

What kind of investment opportunities do alternative investments offer to investors in the market?

Alternative investments are attractive because:

(i) Alternative assets’ returns come from diverse sources, and therefore in any given environment will behave differently from each other, and from traded financial assets. As a result, they form better-diversified portfolios that reduce your investment risk compared with simply holding equities or mutual funds.

(ii) In a global environment of fully priced equities, and fixed income investments facing the likelihood of a rising interest rate environment, alternative investments may offer more promising risk-reward characteristics than holding conventional financial assets.

Alternative investments are usually known for giving better returns. However, what kind of returns can one expect from such investments and how should one go for them?

Part of the attraction of alternative investments is that their risks and returns are so different; it’s not possible to generalise about returns. However, therein lies a strength: most investors will be able to find appropriate balances of risk and return from within the alternative investment universe. That’s why they are increasingly the bedrock of the portfolios of professional investors such as endowments and foundations, pension funds, insurance companies, etc.

Given the diversity of the alternative investment universe, it’s important to be able to evaluate each investment carefully, and to know how to integrate with your other investments, understand the risk, and manage the operational and administrative requirements. Nearly all investors would be best served by working with a professional advisor, or by investing through a commingled product managed by professional investors. The industry’s professional credential is the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and investors should look for investment professionals with this designation.

Can you suggest the top 4 alternative investment options available in the market today?

Each investor will have different needs and access to different types of investments depending on the size of their investment, their expertise, and where they hold their investments. Rather than identify specific investments, I’ll suggest four approaches to investing that CAIA Charterholders would use in selecting investment options:

(i) Invest in markets or assets that your analysis leads you to believe will do well; don’t invest in a product just because it’s likely (or, worse, has in the past) to ‘outperform the market.’

(ii) Make a list of the relevant risks. Many will be risks about which you can do nothing, but understanding them will help you make better decisions about whether an investment is sensible or not.

(iii) Constantly revisit your assumptions of the return drivers of the investment. Doing so will allow you to rethink your investment in case those assumptions change. Price movements are just a measure of the supply/demand of an asset, not an indicator of its risk/return characteristics.

(iv) As an intelligent investor, you’ll often be looking at opportunities that either aren’t obvious or are new to you. You’ll need to work harder to find and understand unusual opportunities – but those opportunities are often where the real gems are.

And here’s a free extra! Whatever type of investor you are, ultimately the only reliable way to mitigate risk is diversification. When an alternative investor says “diversify”, what they really mean is that they’re constructing a portfolio with very varied return drivers, liquidity characteristics, risk parameters, etc, not just different investments. Make sure your portfolio is eclectic and it’ll more likely be a successful portfolio.