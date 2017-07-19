Defence firm BDL eyes 20% jump in FY18 revenue at Rs 5,300 crores

BDL is eyeing a 20 per cent rise over FY17 in revenue from operations at Rs 5,300 crore in FY18, has laid substantial emphasis on R&D in pursuit of self-reliance, it said. (Representative Image: IE)

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has targeted revenue of Rs 5,300 crore from operations in the current financial year, up 20 per cent compared to the previous fiscal. The Hyderabad-based company outlined its targets and various performance parameters for 2017-18 in an MoU it signed with the defence ministry. The ‘miniratna’ defence PSU has planned to set up a five MW solar plant at its upcoming unit at Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana, according to a BDL statement.

The company, eyeing a 20 per cent rise over FY17 in revenue from operations at Rs 5,300 crore in FY18, has laid substantial emphasis on R&D in pursuit of self-reliance, it said. The MoU was inked by BDL Chairman and Managing Director V Udaya Bhaskar and secretary (Defence Production), Ashok Kumar Gupta in New Delhi yesterday. BDL was established in 1970 to be a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment.