DDA Housing Scheme 2017: What is different this time; how you can save your money

DDA Housing Scheme 2017: The Delhi Development Authority’s much-awaited new housing scheme with 12,000 flats on offer has been rolled out. Interestingly, this time DDA has removed the lock in period clause but the authority has imposed multi-tiered penal measures to check non-serious buyers, according to a report in PTI. Seeking to deter these buyers, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures. DDA has removed the lock-in period clause as it was also a factor in buyers surrendering flats. This is also an effort by DDA to keep a check on those elements who do market speculation.

“If a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the date of draws, no money will be deducted from his or her registration fee. If a buyer does so after the draw but before the issue of a demand letter, 25 per cent of the registration fee will be forfeited,” an official told news agency PTI. “If the flat is surrendered within 90 days of the issue of the demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be cut and beyond that time period, the entire registration fee will be forfeited,” he said.

12,000 flats on offer

Out of the total number of flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant. The urban body has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions. The banks are Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank.

Scheme linked to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Noteworthy, this time the housing scheme has also been linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Income Group and High Income Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged. Under the rules, a husband and a wife can apply for the scheme but if both get an allotment, one of them will have to give it up. PTI sources said most of the flats were one-bedroom LIG flats from the last housing scheme. About 10,000 are LIG flats from the 2014 DDA scheme.