DDA to launch much-awaited housing scheme linked to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana today: 10 things you need to know

DDA housing scheme 2017: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch its much-awaited new housing scheme today. The scheme is slated to be launched by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at Vikas Sadan, the housing authority’s headquarters, in Delhi, reported PTI. Flats offered by DDA have their own attraction and a large number of homebuyers have already started showing their interest for these flats. Although details of this scheme are yet to be announced, however, here is some information which will be helpful for you:

1. Under this housing scheme, around 12,000 flats are likely to be on offer. Out of the total number of flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant. The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore.

2. The housing scheme has also been linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the benefit of buyers.

3. However, unlike the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category last time, in this scheme there will be no such category.

4. DDA had set mid-June as the target date for the launch of the scheme, which was earlier slated to be announced by February. But ancillary infrastructure work, such as construction of connecting roads and installation of street lights, stretched the deadline.

5. DDA has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions. The banks include Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank.

6. Seeking to deter ‘unserious buyers’ and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.

7. According to the information available, if a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the date of draws, no money will be deducted from his or her registration fee. If a buyer does so after the draw but before the issue of a demand letter, 25 per cent of the registration fee will be forfeited. If the flat is surrendered within 90 days of the issue of the demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be cut. Beyond that time period, the entire registration fee will be forfeited.

8. For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh, while for the Middle Income Group and High Income Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.

9. Under the rules, a husband and a wife can apply for the scheme, but if both get an allotment, one of them will have to give it up.

10. Application forms will be available both online and offline. DDA this time has planned to put the scheme online –for forms for application, refund and so on – to reduce long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters.