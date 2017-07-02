DDA Housing Scheme 2017: How to book DDA flats; from brochure, applying online to documents required; know everything here

Here are details of all the key things you need to know to book flat under DDA Housing Scheme 2017.

DDA Housing Scheme 2017: The much-awaited residential housing scheme by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been launched by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. Launching the scheme, Venkaiah Naidu said the people of the city should fully utilise the scheme. Addressing a gathering at the Nirman Bhavan, the minister said the scheme had been linked with the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana as the vision of Modi government is to provide affordable housing by 2022. “This is a step in that direction,” he added. Now, since the scheme is already launched a lot of people are searching for it to find answers to various queries ranging from prices to locations to last date. Here are details of all the key things you need to know for to book flat under DDA Housing Scheme 2017:-

Number of flats

12,000 are on offer; around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant

Locations

Out of the total number of flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

Buyers can avail benefit of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana too

– Venkaiah Naidu has confirmed that the DDA scheme has been linked with the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana as the vision of Modi government is to provide affordable housing by 2022.

Last date

DDA AAWASIYA YOJANA 2017 will remain open from 30th Jun to 11th Aug 2017.

How to apply OFFLINE and ONLINE

DDA has tied up with various banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions.

According to DDA website, ” Applicant can fill Application Form online or offline. To fill the Application Form offline, applicant can collect Brochure/Application Form from the DDA Sale Counter, Vikas Sadan, New Delhi or designated Banks as per Annexure “B” and submit duly filled Application Form to designated bank along with registration amount. To fill the Applicaiton Form online, instructions, brochure and application form are available in websiteof following banks. Please choose any one website of banks given below:-

The banks are Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank.

See list of banks and branches: –

Download brochure

See and download full brochure of DDA Housing Scheme 2017

What if your name comes up in draw and want to surrender the flat?

If a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the date of draws, no money will be deducted from his or her registration fee. If a buyer does so after the draw but before the issue of a demand letter, 25 per cent of the registration fee will be forfeited, according to a PTI report.

If the flat is surrendered within 90 days of the issue of the demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be cut. Beyond that time period, the entire registration fee will be forfeited

Registration fee

For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Income Group and High Income Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.

Lock-in period removed

The lock-in period clause, as we realised this was also a factor in buyers surrendering flats. This is also to keep a check on those elements who do market speculation.

Documents required

Self attested copy of PAN card

Proof of residence

What if the names of both husband wife come up in draw?

Under the rules, a husband and a wife can apply for the scheme but if both get an allotment, one of them will have to give it up.

Most of the flats were one-bedroom LIG flats from the last housing scheme. Unlike the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category last time, in this scheme there will be no such category.

According to a PTI report, seeking to deter unserious buyers and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.

The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDAs official website crashed soon after the launch.