Credit card cashback offers & deals: Citibank credit cards offering Rs 1,000 cashback; here is how you can get it

In a bid to promote their credit cards and increase their customer base, some banks are offering extra rewards to their customers these days. Citibank, for instance, has come out with a scheme whereby it is offering cashback worth Rs 1000, apart from other benefits and reward points, if someone applies for a new card online. Here’s a look at some of the benefits being offered on a few of Citibank cards:

IndianOil Citi Platinum Card

This card will now allow you to save more on fuel at IOC outlets. For example, you will get

# 4 Turbo Points on Rs 150 spent on fuel at authorized IndianOil outlets (1 Turbo Point = Re 1 Free Fuel)

# Complete waiver of 1% fuel surcharge at authorized IndianOil outlets.

# 2 Turbo Points on Rs 150 at grocery stores and supermarkets.

# Rs.250 worth points on activation.

# Zero Annual Fee on spend of Rs 30,000 or more in a membership year, else Rs 1000 will be charged as annual fee.

Citibank Rewards Card

# This card allows you to earn 10 Reward Points for every Rs 125 spent at apparel & department stores and when you shop at Citibank’s exclusive range of 10X partners.

# You will be able to pay with your Reward Points when you shop at over 700 outlets and e-shopping sites.

# Enjoy over 3,600 offers across dining, shopping, movies & EMI.

# There are no joining fees. Also, no fee will be charged if Rs 30,000 or more is spent on the card during the year (a year from the date of issuance of the card), else a fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged at the end of the said year.

Citibank Cash Back Card

# This card will give you 5% cashback on movie ticket purchases.

# 5% cashback on all your telephone bill payments.

# 5% cashback on all your utility bill payments made online through Citibank Online Bill Pay.

# Low annual fee as this card comes at an annual card fee of Rs 500.

Citibank PremierMiles Card

# This card will allow you to earn 10 miles for every Rs 100 spent on all airline transactions.

# Earn 10 miles for every Rs 100 spent on travel & stay booked on exclusive website www.premiermiles.co.in and with Citibank’s select partners.

# Redeem the miles across over a 100 domestic and international airlines.

# This card comes at an annual fee of Rs 3,000. This fee is billed in the first month statement of card issuance and incrementally every 12 months thereafter.

If you want to go for these cards to avail the cashback offer, then you need to apply for them online. All you need to do is to fill in your contact and other details at the Citibank portal. You also need to know that the Rs 1,000 cashback offer is valid for online applications till 31st December 2017 only. Also, to be eligible for this offer, you need to spend at least Rs 5,000 on all transactions put together within 60 days of the receipt of a credit card. Cashback of Rs 1,000 would be credited within 120 days of receipt of the credit card for such customers. Also, any customer who applies online but without the ‘Offer Code’ will not be extended this offer. The Coupon Code/Offer code for this campaign is CITI1000 (case-insensitive), as per information provided on the Citibank website.