Co-working spaces see surge in demand, contribute to success of start-ups

By Vineet Taing

With the arrival of startup movement in India, the commercial industry has become more innovative than it was ever before. By introducing a new work ambience that is less formal and more casual, co-working spaces have revolutionised the way corporate culture works.

There seems to be something special about coworking spaces. Globally, coworking is known for flexible and open ambience that is less formal and hence, more productive and largely acclaimed among young entrepreneurs, freelancers, contract job makers, practicing professionals, etc.

Coworking spaces have become a preferred choice in a short span of time, all thanks to the rapid urbanization. The acceleration of ecommerce and online retail over the last few years, coupled with the Digital India movement, has been boosting the startup ecosystem, servicing the needs of evolving Indian lifestyle. Coworking spaces in their own way are contributing to the success of start-ups by not only providing those workspaces but also amenities such as free Wi-Fi, cafeteria, car parking, round-the-clock IT support, meeting cabins, etc, that too at very affordable rates.

Since start-ups typically don’t have enough funds to spend on swanky office centres, coworking spaces are a viable option for them wherein they can kick-start their business ideas to reach new heights. Also, the potential of networking and generating business from co-workers is huge and has now been tapped on very strongly. Secondly, the interior decors of coworking spaces are colourful and vibrant unlike conventional office spaces. This also appeals to the creative senses of coworkers. By bringing together different start-ups and businesses under one roof, coworking offers a platform for people belonging to different industries to collaborate with each other.

Lately, India has seen a surge in demand for coworking spaces, especially in the millennium city – Gurugram. This is due to clusters of big corporate houses and MNCs, airport, metro connectivity and extensive industrialization in neighbourhood. The city has witnessed several small start-ups transforming into bigger businesses, thanks to its metro connectivity with Delhi and also, the airport being in vicinity. There is ample number of coworking spaces in Delhi-NCR that work as co-working spaces by the day and cafes/restaurants by the night. But that isn’t a preferred option for many as there is mixed gentry and the ambiance and services are often not the best when it comes to professionalism.

Vatika Business Centre has also forayed into the coworking spaces segment. We’re going way beyond the plain proposition of being a coworking space by providing you a platform that helps you connect, nurture & grow with the like-minded people. Through the VBC app, you can stay connected with over 3500 professionals across locations. Another added feature is the various mentorship seminars and workshops for startups and SMEs.

(The author is President, Vatika Business Centre)