Bad news for Central government staff! Proposal allowing LTC for visiting SAARC nations shelved

The central government has shelved a proposal to allow Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees to visit SAARC countries, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 4:23 PM
The proposal was found not feasible and decided not to take it forward," said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

The central government has shelved a proposal to allow Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees to visit SAARC countries, the Lok Sabha was informed today. The LTC allows grant of leave and ticket reimbursement to eligible central government employees. “A proposal of LTC facility to government employees to SAARC countries with a purpose to enhance people to people contact and boost relations in the SAARC region was examined by the government and after thorough examination of all aspects involved, the proposal was found not feasible and decided not to take it forward,” said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a group of eight nations comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

