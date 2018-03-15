Advance Tax Payment: Hurry up & pay the final instalment of tax as deadline ends today

As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any person – whether salaried, freelancer or a businessman – whose tax liability for a financial year is likely to be Rs 10,000 or more is liable to pay advance tax.

Have you paid your advance tax? If not, you need to hurry up as today, ie. 15th March, is the last date for paying your fourth and the final instalment of advance tax to the government. “Pay your 4th and final instalment (100% of advance tax) for FY17-18 by 15th March, 2018,” the Income Tax Department has said in a tweet.

It may be noted that advance tax, which is paid on the principle of ‘pay as you earn’, is required to be paid during the same financial year in which an income is earned. There are the prescribed due dates for this tax to be paid. An individual is required to pay upto 15 per cent of advance tax on or before June 15, upto 45 per cent on or before September 15, upto 75 per cent on or before December 15, and upto 100% on or before 15th March of a financial year. Therefore, as it is March 15 today, you are liable to pay your fourth and the final instalment of advance tax.

Who are liable to pay Advance Tax?

As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any person – whether salaried, freelancer or a businessman – whose tax liability for a financial year is likely to be Rs 10,000 or more is liable to pay advance tax. However, senior citizens, who do not have any income from a business or profession, are not liable to pay advance tax.

How to pay Advance Tax

Advance Tax can be paid to the credit of the government through the prescribed challan ITNS 280. This challan may be downloaded from www.incometaxindia.gov.in. You can pay the tax in the designated banks either via the physical mode, i.e., cash or cheque, or the e-payment mode by using internet banking or through debit/credit card.