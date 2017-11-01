Aadhaar card query, grievances: Need help and don’t know whom to ask? Get relief now, here is how

If you have any doubt or query regarding Aadhaar, then you can get it cleared through the Unique Identification Authority of India.

The government has now made Aadhaar compulsory for lots of financial transactions and social schemes. However, many people still remain skeptical about Aadhaar for various reasons. If you also have any doubt or query regarding Aadhaar, then you can get it cleared through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

UIDAI, in fact, has set up a contact center for handling queries and grievances related to Aadhaar enrolment, updation and other services. Whenever someone visits an Aadhaar enrolment center for being enrolled for Aadhaar, one is given a printed acknowledgement slip after the enrolment process which contains the enrolment number (EID). By using the EID, a person can approach the UIDAI Contact Center on the following channels:

# Voice – 1947

# Email – help@uidai.gov.in

# Resident portal – File a Complaint

# By Post

By Post: Grievances are received in the UIDAI headquarter and Regional Offices (ROs) through post/hardcopy. Then they are examined and forwarded in hardcopy to the concerned Regional Office/Section at HQ after approval of Assistant Director General, who is Public Grievance Officer at UIDAI. The concerned Regional Office/Section disposes the grievance by replying directly to the complainant under intimation to the grievance cell, UIDAI, HQ. Interim replies, if required, are given by the concerned Regional Office/Section at HQ.

Through Public Grievance Portal of the Government of India: Grievances are received in UIDAI through the Public Grievance Portal pgportal.gov.in. There are following modes within the pgportal :

# DPG (Directorate of Public Grievances)

# DARPG (Department of Administrative reforms & Public Grievances)

# Parent Organization

# Direct receipts

# President’s Secretariat

# Pension

# Minister’s office

# PM’s Office

The grievances are examined and then forwarded online to the concerned Regional Office/Section at HQ after approval of Assistant Director General, who is the Public Grievance Officer at UIDAI. The concerned Regional Office/Concerned Section disposes the grievance online. Interim replies, if required, are given by the concerned Regional Office/concerned Section at HQ.

Through Email: Many times, grievances are received through e-mails by UIDAI officials. These emails are examined and forwarded to the concerned Regional Office/Section at HQ. The concerned RO/Section at HQ disposes the grievance by replying the complainant over e- mail under intimation to the grievance cell.