Aadhaar card mandatory for Employees’ Pension Scheme; All you want to know in 5 points

The labour ministry in a notification has underlined that those without an Aadhaar number will have to make an application to get enrolled by January 31, 2017 to avail the central government’s contribution.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for all pensioners and members to submit Aadhaar number. Members and pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) who want to avail pension will have to provide Aadhaar number.

The labour ministry in a notification has underlined that those without an Aadhaar number will have to make an application to get enrolled by January 31, 2017 to avail the central government’s contribution.

The Centre contributes 1.16% of the employee’s salary towards EPS along with employer contribution of 8.33% of salary. This amount will not be credited till the Aadhaar number is shared with the authorities. The Centre gives R850 crore every year towards the pension scheme.

Under EPS minimum pension is R1,000 per month which is receivable only after minimum 10 years of service.

For a a subscriber who has enrolled for Aadhaar, the government will give pension subsidy only after an identity certificate issued by the employer and a copy of the request made for Aadhaar enrollment is submitted. These documents will have to be submitted to the EPFO along with one of the following documents: voter ID card, passport, PAN card, driving licence or a certificate of identity approved by a gazetted officer.

Earlier, EPFO had made it mandatory for all EPF subscribers to seed Aadhaar by December 31 last year to make online transactions smoother and help track an employee/subscriber if he switches jobs.