Aadhaar card, enrolment slip lost? How to retrieve your UID, EID numbers; follow these 5 easy steps

Your registered mobile number or email which you had provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve your lost UID / EID.

Many a times it happens that someone loses one’s Aadhaar card and also forgets the Aadhaar number. Sometimes people also forget to keep their enrolment slip at a safe place. If this has happened with you too, then you need not worry. Your lost Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID) can easily be retrieved following some simple steps.

However, your registered mobile number / email which you had provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve your lost UID / EID. You can also verify email/mobile number to know if it is registered or not. In case you have not registered your mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you are required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered. In case you have changed your mobile number or you wish to change the registered email, you are required to get it updated in your Aadhaar as soon as possible. Remember that no documents are required to be submitted for mobile and email update.

Here is how you can retrieve your Lost EID/UID:

1. First you need to visit the page – http://resident.uidai.gov.in/find-uid-eid.

2. Then you need to select the box on the left side of the Page, depending upon whether you want to retrieve your lost Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID).

3. Then you are required to provide your personal details, like your full name as registered in your Aadhaar, email and mobile number. Also enter the Security Code as shown there.

4. After submitting your details, you will get one time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. You are required to enter the OTP in the given box.

5. After entering the OTP, you will get your UID or EID number via SMS on your mobile.